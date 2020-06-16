Horoscope Today, June 16, 2020: Leo, Aries, Gemini, and other signs – check astrological prediction Horoscope Today, June 16, 2020: Leo, Aries, Gemini, and other signs – check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

Sometimes it’s necessary to get on with the art of daily survival as honestly as possible. Today that means dealing with money, looking after resources and asking close partners exactly what they think. You’ll do much better if you’ve got the majority on your side.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

You should still be able to make the running. The only doubts in your mind may concern your financial circumstances, and whether you can actually afford to pay for all that you would like. If you reassure yourself on this score then everything else should fall into place.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You may still be making plans which are better kept to yourself, at least until they’re clear in your own mind. By tomorrow you will be ready to be more open, and to lay down the law. Of course, there’s no guarantee that other people will listen. So, what’s new?

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You have now experienced one moderately testing phase. You’re about to pass through another, but it will be fairly mild and concerned only with your need to sort out your dreams – which are to be put into practice and which left on the shelf? Plus, of course you’re now a little older – and much wiser.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

Venus, planet of love, is about to step up its role. The broader significance of potentially fruitful meetings and news is that you’re approaching a period during which you must finally settle with all outstanding partnership issues. Hopefully the people you meet now will make you happy.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sept 23)

Your change in mood should take you from a position which is relatively laid- back to one which is rather more ambitious. According to your natural cycle your energy level could actually increase as the hours pass. But, then, you might feel your vitality drop if you do too much too early.

LIBRA (Sept 24 – Oct 23)

It seems as if you are about to be called upon to make a decision which could symbolise a complete change of direction in your most intimate affairs. Everything is now bound up with the next set of lunar patterns, so don’t expect perfect clarity today.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 22)

You must consider the material or financial advantages to be gained from putting your plans into practice. If you have any reason to doubt others’ responses and reactions, keep your ideas to yourself for a few more days. Also, give a loved one time to digest recent news.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 – Dec 22)

If partners have been keeping out of your way or avoiding your gaze, everything is likely to change this evening when you realise just what your relationships mean to you. Use the day constructively to settle as many routine affairs as you possibly can.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

You have been misinformed or misled in the past, but there may be nothing that you can do about it now. Probably the only way to turn the tables on other people is to out-do them at work. But you might well decide that you really can’t be bothered. That’s OK too!

AQUARIUS (Jan 21 – Feb 19)

Others’ attitudes and behaviour are their business, and you should let them go their own sweet way rather than trying to control them. It is increasingly clear that you should lead by setting an example, not by preaching! Eventually other people should get the message!

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

Put your thinking cap on today, and be sure to explain yourself to other people in a sound, sensible and unsentimental manner. By this evening you may once again be wondering what to do about a dilemma at home. And tomorrow you might work out how to solve it!

