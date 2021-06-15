Horoscope Today, June 15, 2021: Leo, Gemini, Sagittarius, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Your heart may tell you one thing, your head another. You may feel like losing yourself in the crowd, but you seem to have an overwhelming compulsion to push forward and take the lead. If you take a risk, on your own head be it: you can’t expect other people to pick up the pieces!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Now is your chance to get down to basics. I say that because planets in illuminating and inspired regions of your chart are showing you the way forward. News from overseas or far away may alter travel or family plans; perhaps because you’ll see that a proposal might no longer work.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Circumstances at work could be hard to grasp, but it may be the financial angle which is most pressing. If you have heard unfortunate news about a purchase or investment, then it might still be possible to snatch a major victory from the jaws of defeat.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Any confusion or doubt that has been clouding your mind should now be completely dispelled. An obstacle could be blown out of the water and you should soon be completely free. Yet liberty, the philosophers tell us, is a terrifying thing, mainly because suddenly there’s a world of choice opening out before you.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Swift action is vital, so no wasting time, please. You may do best to bring partners in on the act as quickly as you can, bearing in mind that a recently completed arrangement could have a great many rough ends to smooth out. Perhaps there are other people who can help with the loose details.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

The overwhelming planetary influence is on leisure and self-indulgence, intermingled with the odd cultural delight. Younger relatives may be in need of sympathy and support, so do your best. It actually makes you feel warm inside when you see how much people you love value your advice.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Difficulties in a family or romantic relationship may have surfaced without warning. Many of you will be much too busy coping with life’s essential tasks to bother with other people’s inflated egos. Perhaps it’s time to stand back and leave someone to take responsibility for their own affairs.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

A recent argument or difference of opinion will be overtaken by events. Home and family pressures may rightly occupy much more of your time, so you might have to turn down one or two social possibilities. However, if a cancellation is necessary, make sure that you don’t give the wrong impression.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You may pursue any thoughts or proposals which will help you to deal with material problems. It may be another few days before you can see your way clearly through a financial or economic minefield. Once you’ve seen the future, you may realise that only radical and far-reaching solutions will work.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

If you are reeling under the force of events, you’re nicely in tune with your stars. The current solar-lunar alignment challenges you to make a clean sweep, put the past behind you and straighten out relationships with people who should know better.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Your sensitive skills may be much undervalued, but anyone who knows what’s good for them will listen intently to your special insights. Don’t be blown off course by suspicions which are almost certainly unfounded, and which have nothing to do with you in any case!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You may be quite justifiably hurt or upset by others’ unsympathetic attitude. However, you are capable of giving as good as you get, and you might even be the cause of one or two social disturbances. You may soon convince other people that you are not to be messed around.