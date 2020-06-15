Horoscope Today, June 15, 2020: Cancer, Libra, Taurus, and other signs – check astrological prediction Horoscope Today, June 15, 2020: Cancer, Libra, Taurus, and other signs – check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

Try to have a business-like start to the day. It would be a shame to miss out on the Moon’s alignment with financial regions of your chart, indicating that you may now take responsibility for money – and that you can’t blame anyone else if you pay over the odds.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

When the Moon is as helpful as it is right now, life has to improve. It should be enough to convince you that private affairs and professional offers are generally favourable, just as long as you can cope with a few unexpected mood swings. You don’t have to worry about the past – at least not today.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

The Moon is already sending emotional ripples through your affairs. Just for now there are probably one or two things you need to keep to yourself, so feel free to do so. Socially, you may go for entertainments which are tried and tested, ones which avoid risks and potential embarrassment.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The long-term pattern of your life has now shifted, and you will be obliged to go back over old matters that you thought were dead and buried. Don’t see this as a waste of time, but as a typically eccentric way of moving forward by going sideways.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

Your outlook, tactics and general approach are all capable of creating a stir, especially at work. It’s a day for competition rather than co-operation, so you should feel at home. The trick is not to mind whether you fail or not, for unless you come unstuck occasionally, you’ll never discover your real strengths.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sept 23)

Use your time profitably to press on with educational matters, check up on travel plans and generally make sure that you know your rights. Broaden your horizons, and don’t let others force you into a corner. In other words, put aside the habits of a lifetime!

LIBRA (Sept 24 – Oct 23)

At least you should now have the courage to press on with business plans. It looks as if family and domestic expenditure are high up the agenda, but there’ll be time enough in the future for luxuries and treats. Your current priority should be to consolidate your gains.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 22)

You really do have to accept that there is no time like the present for making firm decisions. You have become used to delaying tactics, even to obstruction from those who should know better, but this is about to change. You never know – you might even receive an apology. But don’t count on it!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 – Dec 22)

In a matter of days you will recover your ability to think straight and take the right decisions. Hopefully others will recognise that your judgment is back on top form. Just for today, you should focus on purely routine matters, if only to catch up with yourself.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

Much of the visible planetary activity takes place in the regions of your chart which encourage you to take the initiative, rather than sitting back and waiting for other people. Of course, for that to happen, you have to be sure of what you want, and that’s another matter entirely.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21 – Feb 19)

Romantic secrets and feelings which you’ve been keeping to yourself for far too long, are about to be revealed. It will therefore pay you to have your story ready rather than being caught on the hop. The last thing you want now is extra embarrassment.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

Nobody should underestimate the power of the Piscean mind. In spite of your often vague manner, you will now show that you are quite capable of both conjuring up interesting ideas and putting them into practice before others have realised what’s going on.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Horoscope News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd