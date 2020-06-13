Horoscope today, June 13, 2020: Cancer, Libra, Taurus, and other signs – check astrological prediction Horoscope today, June 13, 2020: Cancer, Libra, Taurus, and other signs – check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

A splendid new planetary pattern is about to improve the professional situation, or at least introduce a note of harmony. Even at home, you may have to wait while partners have their say before you can move ahead. It’s all a matter of picking the right time.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

Moral or ethical choices should now have been taken, and you must soon tell partners what you have decided. Whether they respect or even agree with your view of what is right and what is wrong is their business. Ultimately you have to do what you know is correct.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

All creative individuals should have a satisfactory day, and that includes every single one of you – especially if you have a particular hobby or project to pursue. In general this is not a time for extremes, so be content with the middle way, and see to it that practical deadlines are met.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The Moon’s daily pattern suggests that only the best will do, especially as far as home affairs are concerned. But then there’s the question of your social life, and your need to feel part of a real group of like-minded people. The pieces of a friendly jig-saw could be falling into place very soon.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

A handy alignment involving Mercury and Mars is just about the perfect indication for all individuals intent on completing practical tasks and achieving tangible results. The rest of you may find that, come what may, domestic chores take the supreme position in your life.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sept 23)

It may seem as if the root of any minor problems or crises today is financial. Money may indeed be a vital factor, but underlying everything are your emotional needs and attitudes to personal security. If you feel safe and happy in yourself then you really won’t be bothered whether you lose a little cash – or win a little.

LIBRA (Sept 24 – Oct 23)

You may be more determined than ever to get your point across at home, especially if you see some way of snapping up a bargain or sorting out a financial dispute. Actually, partners would be foolish if they failed to pay attention to your words of wisdom.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 22)

There is one thing to be said for keeping your ideas to yourself, and that is that you won’t give partners a chance to criticise you! Besides, you don’t want to waste too much time explaining yourself. Give them leeway to catch up and enter the modern age before you spring any surprises on them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 – Dec 22)

You’re now into a new cycle of prosperity which should help wipe out some of the complicated financial patterns which have been plaguing you of late. Don’t expect instant results – it might be the end of next week before a burden is lifted and you are reassured.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

The most pleasing indication today concerns Venus’ relationship with your sign, inaugurating a more favourable emotional phase, and probably enabling you to spill the beans and get away unscathed. You never know when you’re going to get your way – but it could be soon!

AQUARIUS (Jan 21 – Feb 19)

Long-range affairs seem to be much more important than usual. Overseas connections are very significant, and travel trips should be arranged without delay. Get in touch with family members who are far away, check up on educational matters and resolve monetary matters this afternoon.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

There is now a great deal to be said for pressing on with business plans or joint monetary affairs. Teamwork and friendly advice seem to hold the key and you should aim for the highest standards, at least where emotional bonds are concerned. You will only be able to hold your head up if you know that you are completely honest.

