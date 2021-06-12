Horoscope Today, June 12: Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Every planet tells a different story, so you may be facing too many choices. The Sun advises you to take a long, cool, dispassionate look at close personal relationships. Try to put yourself in someone else’s shoes, rather than judging them too harshly. A cash bonus will be delayed.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You’re feeling the pressure – there’s no doubt about that. You may be ready to chance your arm just a little, but the results should be worth the fuss. The crucial consideration could well be money, and you’re probably concerned with just how much you can now afford to spend.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You should sort out your accounts and finances and get all your papers in order as soon as possible. If you don’t arrange your affairs to suit your own interests, fate might step in and cause long-term irritations and hassles. That’s why you absolutely have to stay in control.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Close partners can be maddening, but then you’ve known that for a long time. The best thing you can do now is to state your case, give loved ones a certain amount of time to agree with you and, if they don’t meet your deadline, get on with your life.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

It’s a busy day, and complex planetary influences relate to work as much as to personal matters. You may be uncertain as to the next step, but it is quite safe to put important affairs on hold, perhaps until Monday. By then the picture should be clearer.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

It’s time to enjoy yourself, and even if the most routine of all days lies before you, you should try to break up your chores with as many morale-boosting treats as possible. Artistic individuals should benefit enormously from imaginative suggestions.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Be indecisive no longer! Challenging planetary factors only strengthen your resolve, especially where cash is concerned. This is why you are entering a period which will see you making many far-reaching and fundamental changes in your life both at work and at home.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

This is, without doubt, a decisive period of the year for you, although much that will later be important still seems to be a distant speck on the horizon. In all personal and intimate matters, new light is being shed on old problems. Take careful note of all those deep insights.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Some kind of financial reward, even a small one, will boost your confidence before long. It’s a sensible sort of a day, and you’ll be keeping yourself in check. Don’t blame other people if you feel that you’re not getting your own way – and look at how you may have been responsible for much that’s happened.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You will be more emotional than usual, and there are bound to be a few mood swings. If you are prepared for fluctuating feelings, you will be less ready to take offence, and also less susceptible to others’ little wiles. That alone has to make this a worthwhile period.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Some very helpful planets in friendly signs are making you feel that all the upsets and aggravation of the past year or so have had worthwhile results. It’s important to recognise that potential difficulties can be turned to your advantage. In other words, look on the bright side!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Your social stars are strong so, even though you have a reputation for being shy, you can still gain a great deal of pleasure by planting yourself firmly in the spotlight. You need to know exactly what you have to do as you’ll do best when you have a firmly defined role to play.