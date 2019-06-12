Horoscope Today, June 12, 2019: Cancer, Leo, Taurus, Virgo, Gemini, Aries, check astrology prediction

THE DAY TODAY

The current heavenly alignment represents the beginning of a new cycle and the build-up of a fresh wave of energy. However, tradition states that it’s a fine time for a rest, and that we can all put off urgent tasks for another few days. Sit back and make plans for when the time comes!

Advertising

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

There will be little change today, so why don’t you just enjoy life the way it is? Seemingly intractable domestic problems might even look after themselves. It does seem that promised professional advances may take place once intimate relationships have been put back on an even keel.



TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

A protracted discussion over resources, who owns what and so on, should long ago have been settled in your favour. Now you must show yourself as a kind and magnanimous person, generous to rivals as well as friends. It is time, in other words, to honour the past, not to bury it.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You’re hitting a brief extravagant phase, but unnecessary losses are less likely if you set out to formalise existing arrangements and see to it that whatever is agreed, is sufficiently in tune with current circumstances, to be of lasting value.

Advertising

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

According to a number of your planetary patterns you are now under near-perfect marriage indicators. What this means is that favoured relationships may now be put on a formal basis, combining your romantic aspirations with a sense of what is real and possible.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You may have a nagging feeling that you have let yourself down or failed in some way, or perhaps missed some golden opportunity or other. I think that such worries are exaggerated and do not reflect the real situation. It’s all down to the fact you expect way too much of yourself.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You may still trust intimate friends, but colleagues who have less knowledge of, or sympathy with, your goals, may now be losing faith. Don’t worry about it. After all, perhaps these are people you can do without. Take the line that you are better off free of them dogging your progress.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Emotional strains are such that loved ones or close companions appear to believe that you lack the skill to organise your affairs or the resolve to stand your ground. Such attitudes need not concern you. After all, you know that they’re wrong – don’t you?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

The most prominent astrological aspects are somewhat ill-tempered, yet also favour those stable relationships which are absolutely in line with your deepest desires. Stale partnerships may have outrun their course, and you have the choice; either revive them or move on.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You have the support and goodwill of a number of financially-minded planets, which should be sufficient to defend you against electrifying alignments emanating from Aquarius. In plain English, it will be your friends who protect you from financial chaos.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Although you may balk at having to take on additional responsibilities, you must see that increases in your work-load are almost exclusively due to your own inability to say ‘no’, or discriminate between different options. Make the right choices and you’ll transform your affairs beyond all recognition.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

It is beyond the power of an astrologer to specify exactly what is bothering you at the moment, or making you feel slightly uncertain about the future. What I can say is that friction over joint activities is a powerful factor. If you duck a confrontation, you may also well throw away the chance of a major opportunity.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

The best that can be said about current planetary influences is that they favour all of you whose home and family life is amicable and contented. The rest of you have some fence-mending to do. I have a feeling that you’d better get on and do it!