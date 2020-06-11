Horoscope Today, June 11, 2020: Taurus, Libra, Cancer, and other signs – check astrological prediction Horoscope Today, June 11, 2020: Taurus, Libra, Cancer, and other signs – check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

Do spare a little time to check out the physical side of things. Your general well-being will be enhanced with just a little attention to diet and exercise. When it comes to relationships you should listen to older or more experienced people, for they might have interesting insights into your own situation.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

The fact that the Moon is moving very rapidly through the zodiac is a very helpful sign. Relations with children should benefit, which means that those of you who have been experiencing family difficulties may now take the necessary initiatives.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

A word for everyone involved in major domestic expenditure, including property deals, is that everything looks basically auspicious. Even possible differences of opinion won’t break the basic helpful pattern. In fact, they’ll probably help clear the air, giving you a much better perspective on old problems.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Deadlines are looming! This is by no means the final decision time, but you should at least make a number of outstanding choices about what you’re going to do and, more importantly, who you do it with. The question ‘why’ can perhaps be put off until another time!

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

A certain businesslike alignment in your solar chart is set to continue, at least for another few days. One reading says that you should now go all out to get one month’s work completed in one day. Another says that you should concentrate on doing the best you can, rather than getting chores finished as quickly as possible.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sept 23)

The Moon makes a profound emotional impact on your life for the second day running, extending a generally capable and confident period, but also bringing an increasing risk of complacency with every hour that passes! The last thing you want to do is overlook the obvious!

LIBRA (Sept 24 – Oct 23)

Probably the greatest risks lying in wait for you today involve plots, conspiracies and gossip. Remember that such things are indiscriminate in the damage they cause, and you should squash all rumours as soon as they arise. It’s much better to stick to the truth.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 22)

Teamwork is now essential, which, of course, could mean spending all day sitting in meetings! At home, you should do your best to delegate chores to any passing friend or relative, spreading the burden as widely as you can. It’s about time they did their fair share!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 – Dec 22)

There is so much going on in the planetary spheres, not in your sign, but in your neighbouring signs, that life must be increasingly complex. Your daily possibilities will be multiplying, so don’t expect everything to be clear – at least, not just yet.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

You’re now entering a new financial phase which will probably last for about four weeks. This is not likely to be easy, but then neither will it be difficult. Even small developments, though, could be significant, and hence worthy of your maximum attention.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21 – Feb 19)

One rather important question concerns the value you put on close relationships, and the emotional demands you therefore feel able to make on other people. Financial goals should be kept in perspective, for you should judge people by their human qualities, not by their wealth.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

There are a number of issues to consider now. One is that while other people are prepared to be generous, they will expect something in return, perhaps more than you are prepared to give. You may have to be telepathic if you are to work out exactly what partners want!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Horoscope News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd