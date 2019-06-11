Horoscope Today, June 11, 2019: Leo, Taurus, Gemini, Aries, Virgo, Cancer, check astrology prediction

THE DAY TODAY

What a fine day this could be. The Moon’s changing mood indicates a high level of inspiration and creative flair. We can all imagine a better world. This is no time to put such dreams into practice, but it is an excellent moment to make plans for the future, and to prepare for the best!

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

You won’t be alone in deciding that friends and colleagues are just being too much trouble. One minute they’re all over you, the next it’s all over! Neither at home nor at work will you be free from such capricious people. And, if children, friends or lovers want most of the attention, you’d better let them have it!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

The time may not yet have come for decisive action at home. In any event, there is so much potential for misunderstanding this week that you might be well advised to stick to uncontroversial matters, difficult as this restriction may be to observe. Really, you need to make up your own rules.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Bearing in mind that you are passing through a phase of existence that must be described as favourable, you may survive a financial crisis intact. However, you should insure yourself by taking every possible precaution. After all, a good gambler always calculates the odds well in advance.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

It is now time to start holding peace talks. Even if friends and colleagues are still behaving irrationally, you must make every effort to pour oil on troubled waters and distinguish fact from fantasy. And, as an added aside, don’t let anyone over-charge you.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

What you need now is a bolt-hole, somewhere to hide from the attacks and criticisms that seem to be heading in your direction. One of your fears is that personal friction will disrupt your working life. Perhaps you’re just a little too thin-skinned today.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

The strongest planet of the moment is Venus, which is currently indicating emotional turmoil. This is not an easy time for you practical Virgoans, but it is certainly easier than last week, and I suspect that you will handle partners’ demands better than most people.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Obstinacy doesn’t suit you. It never did, and it certainly doesn’t now. According to an old Chinese saying, the branch which does not bend in the wind will break. Right now, you are that branch, so it is vital that you adopt a totally pragmatic and flexible approach.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Your planetary pictures are so contradictory that it is honestly impossible to say whether this is a good moment for you to travel or not. Much depends on how you handle your personal relationships. I should think that it’s time to tie up loose ends.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Around this time of year, when the Sun is beginning to pass through materialistic regions of your chart, you are forced to pay more attention to other people’s needs. The sense in such an approach will become clear if you consider the financial consequences of a personal rift.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You do tend to feel over-dependent on people around you, and the determination of others to exploit your discomfort may make you feel rather uneasy about the future. Yet, if you are to be entirely truthful, you must see just how far you are responsible for the current situation.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Very little in astrology is subject to fate, or to circumstances we can’t influence. Difficult planetary aspects are not bound to bring personal disputes to the fore, but this may be precisely the result you get unless you take the initiative and try to force everyone to co-operate.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

It is said of the Piscean that he, or she, finds it almost impossible not to share in other people’s unhappiness. Yet you know that, at times like these, it is so much more helpful if you attempt to soothe their ruffled feathers. Bring a smile to a partner’s lips.