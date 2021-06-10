Horoscope Today, June 10: Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The stars are in a generally independent mood. There is no point in hoping that business associates will help you get your own way. And even if they do offer, you would be right to be a little sceptical, for this is one of those times when you should trust only yourself.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Pluto has once again been making waves; so it follows that what proves traumatic for other people, may be highly profitable and satisfactory for you. An opening at work will prove hugely tempting, but you should pause for careful thought before you act.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Today’s planetary pattern is reasonably relaxed, so you may have an easier ride than usual. As long as you take other people’s hopes and wishes into account, you may meet challenges head-on, hopefully demonstrating your new-found wisdom and maturity.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Personal affairs take priority now, and planetary activity affecting your sign over the next week signifies a change in your approach to a particular relationship. Much now depends on your willingness to compromise for, believe it or not, others have much to teach you!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You might hope that your orders will be obeyed, but children and younger relations will expect you to meet them half way. You’d better consider your position carefully, if only because the last thing you want right now is a falling-out over matters which you’d thought were signed and sealed.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Your main concern at work will be to be paid what you’re worth. To turn to social affairs though, it looks as if gatherings that take place over the next fortnight will be all the more enjoyable if they are out of the ordinary. Take this into account when making your plans and you won’t be sorry!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You’ve been giving some extra attention to the future. If you don’t talk about your proposals now, you may have to wait for another month. It’s especially important to consider the next step at home, and make sure that partners both understand and agree with your wishes.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Your long-term stars are profoundly unsettling – in a positive sense – while today’s planets can be somewhat extravagant. It therefore stands to reason that the best way to forget your troubles may be to go all out and splash some funds on a well-deserved treat or two.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

The Moon, a friendly factor, indicating that what is now truly important is that you permit yourself to release your feelings. Everything that has been held in, bottled up and generally ignored, should now be brought into the light of day. That’s probably the best way to defuse major emotional tensions.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Fears that someone is out to get you may owe more to your vivid imagination than to any real threat. In any case, you’ve been doing well enough lately to realise that you can stand on your own two feet regardless of what other people say or do. That knowledge should be enough to lift your confidence.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You were born to be a free thinker and one of your great gifts is to devise original solutions to ancient questions. It may therefore be galling if people are pinching your ideas. Be patient and work out how to make sure you receive the proper respect next time round.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You appear to be making mountains out of molehills, especially where money is concerned. You are generous to a fault, but the moment you begin to feel that you are being exploited, though, resentment may take over. This is precisely why you should exercise a little commonsense.