Horoscope Today, June 10, 2022: Cancer, Leo, Libra and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

Relaxation is all very well, but do maintain your guard. There is still a great deal that can go wrong, even if some things seem to be picking up. This is a time of extremes, and there is little room for moderation. You’re on top of your troubles, but you can be just a little too sensitive.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

It is almost impossible to say whether today’s lunar influences will soothe your troubled brow or further obscure your view of reality. So much depends on your skill in handling difficult people. Your best course now is to take the path of flexibility.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

The truth of the matter, whether professional or personal, will be obvious next week, so just hold on a little while longer. In the meantime, there’s probably no respite from hard work. Don’t exhaust yourself. After all, you’re no use to anyone if you’re worn out and flat on your back.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Emotional difficulties brought about by the challenging relationships of Venus, Mars and Pluto, are surely enough to try the patience of a saint. But there is no reason why you shouldn’t give up and walk away from responsibilities which are no longer worthwhile.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

You may still be feeling a little shocked or surprised, and nobody can blame you for being somewhat resentful. Pay more attention to financial affairs under today’s mildly confusing lunar influences. The upside is represented by an increasingly adventurous attitude, your horizons are being broadened.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

Your ideas are fine, but it may take someone else to stiffen your resolve and make you commit yourself to a particular course of action. The Sun’s alignment with a secretive region of your chart may make information difficult to come by, though.

LIBRA (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

The Moon’s influence over a sector of your horoscope ruling work and self-sacrifice, indicates that this is not the time to abandon your responsibilities or renege on commitments. Complex planetary patterns advise you to stick to your guns, at least until you know exactly what is happening.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 23)

I don’t want to keep harking on about the same old things, but you’re still passing through an emotional minefield which could set off fireworks in almost any area, personal or professional. Being a Scorpio, you are well-fitted to cope with life’s little mysteries.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 24 – Dec 22)

It will be worth your while to offer an olive branch to partners and associates. Remember the

old saying about how it is not good enough just to forgive. One should forgive seven times seven – and then turn the other cheek. High principles should win out over self-interest.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

Venus and Jupiter are offering you generous help via close partners, but you may have to ask first. This is no time for reticence, or to be slow in coming forward. The Capricorn who thrives will be he, or she, who abandons normal reserve and shows a bit of cheek.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21- Feb 19)

Although certain individuals are quite pleasant to your face, you

know that you might not have been told the entire, unadulterated truth. On the other hand, relationships at work are quite profitable. Can you make an honest living? I think you can.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

Others may have used emotional ties to try and force you into a particular situation. However, lunar alignments indicate that you have the advantage and that Piscean wit, subtlety and sensitivity will win out. You really are doing very well, so don’t blow it.