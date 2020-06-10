Horoscope Today, June 10, 2020: Aquarius, Leo, Pisces, Libra, and other signs – check astrological prediction Horoscope Today, June 10, 2020: Aquarius, Leo, Pisces, Libra, and other signs – check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

There is no contradiction between taking care of the merest, minor detail, and pushing for your big goals. Realise that colleagues and employers will be motivated as much by their personal fantasies as by the facts. That’s why your commonsense approach could be so important.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

It is a strange fact that the movement of one set of planetary patterns into an enjoyable sector of your chart will free you to get on with important professional matters. This is a time for ambition, not humility, for aiming for the top, not for accepting second-best.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You may remember the past very clearly, and you might imagine that the lessons you have learnt are still with you. This is true, partially at least, but a little personal honesty would help you accept advice from others. You know that can’t be a bad thing!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

A vague romantic aura will affect all twelve signs, but is perhaps strongest in your chart, so do feel free to take a completely imaginative course, irrespective of whether others accuse you of being out of touch with ‘reality’. They’re probably just missing the point!

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

You may swing into action in financial matters, even if it’s no more than a case of overdue shopping trips. Helpful personal trends are given a mighty push by the fact that you are prepared to help yourself, rather than wait for fate to deal you a good hand.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sept 23)

You can afford to be somewhat more self-confident today. The point is that if you’re smart you’ll be able to outwit others in both the creative and organisational stakes, which means you could just about have things wrapped up before long. While you’re doing that, spare a little time for making your home more colourful.

LIBRA (Sept 24 – Oct 23)

You’re certainly full of good ideas at the moment, and the rather interesting point about today’s stars is the push they give you towards finding schemes that will benefit others. You should be very careful about any temptation to go behind someone’s back.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 22)

It is time to put a little extra thought into organising your social life; otherwise events will move on, leaving you stranded. You may go for options which are enthusiastic, optimistic and which stretch you, introducing you to new experiences.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 – Dec 22)

It’s a rather productive day for all professional types, even if the most helpful stars do occur this evening, thus favouring night-owls and shift-workers! In financial matters, you had better watch out for smooth-talking sales people bearing false promises.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

You’re in for a period of helpful planetary aspects, ones which should set you up for a rather pleasant time. Socially you should do something a little extraordinary and get out of a rut in however small a way. You might actually find that you enjoy activities you’d always ignored.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21 – Feb 19)

Pay more attention to business matters. A joint financial arrangement looks very prosperous, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t step in and see that other people are doing their bit. You might also encourage rivals to be more pleasant to each other in future!

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

You may be totally unique, but many times you have learnt the importance of teamwork. The most promising events today will teach you just how wise you were to make certain emotional choices. If you can possibly tackle overdue domestic matters then please do – before a problem becomes a crisis.

