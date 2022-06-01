Horoscope Today, June 1, 2022: Cancer, Leo, Libra and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Current planetary influences seem to be making you more confident of your ground at home. Soon you will be able to confuse people by being nice to them for a change, so put down the stick and pick up the carrot! You may be pleasantly surprised by at least one person’s reactions.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Keep remembering that it’s important to do things in line with what is right ethically and morally, and you won’t go far wrong. It’s not that the stars punish self-interest, only that what’s right for you at the moment is the same as what’s right for everyone.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

The Moon has moved on since yesterday, reflecting alterations in your mood and disposition. At the same time as you have to complete outstanding practical tasks, today is the moment to contemplate the bigger picture, reminding yourself that you don’t live by bread alone.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Mars is still sufficiently intimately aligned with sensitive sectors in your chart to suggest that you can stamp your foot, bang the table and insist on getting your own way. However, you’re now exactly on the boundary between a demanding phase and a giving one.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

At least you are beginning to focus on the real, underlying facts. Having argued or procrastinated over professional or other ambitious matters for some months, you are soon to be able to wrap up an important decision, but not, I must add, before next week.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Life is not always straightforward, and there’s no point in expecting it to be! If you are now torn between past associations and future involvements, you are not alone. The confusing impressions emanate from Pisces, a sign which is always moving in two directions at once, so be patient.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Partners or close companions are at last doing the right thing, and about time too! Someone is finally prepared to listen to you, which must be a considerable relief. But they must also be allowed to say their piece. Hopefully the air will be cleared before long.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Your best course of action is not clear, so you should be prepared to let another person take the initiative. Follow their lead and watch carefully for the indications that it is now time for you to take over. They’ll appreciate your trust and support.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Everything now signifies that social and romantic arrangements should be finalised. Domestic affairs may be confusing, if pleasant, while the greatest inspiration could come from close contacts with family members. In fact, words of wisdom might arrive from the most unexpected people.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

There are so many adverse alignments connected with planets like Mars and Saturn that it is surprising when both these planets encourage you to make practical improvements. You may feel that you have had the rough end of the bargain, but someone is soon going to pay you the apology you deserve.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

All your instincts and hunches are urging you to hang on in there and not let go. This is probably very wise, but sooner or later something at home is going to have to be talked about and discussed. Prepare your story now, and make sure it fits the facts!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Events that take place today may remind you that you have a number of responsibilities to people in your care. On the other hand you will also be more in control and therefore well fitted to discharge your duties, including an outstanding promise to a close friend.