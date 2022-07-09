Horoscope Today, July 9, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

A number of energetic planets are simultaneously reaching the culmination of a monthly cycle of universal significance and completing an annual pattern in your personal affairs. The lesson for you is that relationships must be worked at. Remember, there is no magic formula.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Once in a while, a fantastic aspect makes it apparent that the time is right to leap ahead and get ten days’ work, or play, accomplished in one. Today is one such day, but you’ll have to pace yourself if you are not to fall at the first hurdle. You’ll be no use to anyone if you’re worn out.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Your salvation lies in human contact and warmth. There are three sectors of your chart dealing with other people, of which the two that now take your notice rule intimate romantic partners and casual acquaintances. Professional colleagues – and partners with whom you share your daily routine – will have to wait their turn.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

It’s an emotional day, and there’ll be little time for rational thought. You are therefore likely to discover that all your words of wisdom have fallen on deaf ears. When it comes to money, you may wait a little longer, perhaps another three months, to make your fortune.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You can remain silent no longer. You have no choice but to say your piece, but you may be pleasantly surprised when people stop and listen for a change. Emphasise adventurous plans and lay yourself on the line. You never know, you might actually discover hidden talents!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

The cosmos always has more tricks up its sleeve. Just when you thought you were on safe ground, in came more bills. Actually, today’s strenuous planetary picture gives you the chance to do more than settle immediate accounts. You may, if you wish, take steps to guarantee your long-term security.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

This is a time to be more concerned with what has been built up over the years of toil and strife. Don’t be too bothered by friction or tension at work or at home. Do take the opportunity to make a sort of personal new year’s resolution, vowing to achieve a special ambition within the next twelve months.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

The time is finally here to think about restoring a sense of inner meaning to your daily affairs. You may consider it right and proper to encourage others to stand on their own two feet, but do offer any help that you can. After all, people who have been good to you deserve something in return, however, small.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

By rights you ought to have a free hand in affairs of the heart, but don’t get so preoccupied with one person that you forget your friends. By the way, you should also be aware of the need for improvements in relations with children – and younger people in general.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

It’s a fine moment for some light relief. The only way to deal with tension that pervades the air today is to keep your sense of humour well to the fore and remind other people that events that seem like the end of the world will evoke laughter in times to come.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

It’s time to stand up and be counted, so don’t be ashamed to be an out and out idealist today. If others should ever accuse you of being impractical, so what? If they are that efficient, let them complete all the tasks which are a drain on your energy! You have bigger fish to fry.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

It’s a funny day – funny peculiar, that is. What others say or do may not make you jump for joy, but neither should you take them too seriously, for they’ll probably change their minds tomorrow! If you feel put upon or unfairly blamed for matters which are not your fault, don’t feel victimised!