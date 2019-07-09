Horoscope Today, July 9, 2019: Aries, Gemini, Taurus, Pisces, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Capricorn – check astrology prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

When friends fall out, you’re always the one who seems to get upset. Your planetary influences are becoming kinder and something will happen to restore your faith in human nature. You’ll be experiencing social changes soon, and you may be surprised to be proved wrong on a major matter!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

It may be some weeks before you are able to make total sense of a partner’s behaviour. In the meantime, you are quite justified in pushing ahead with your own plans. But, and this is a very big but indeed, never promote your personal interests at someone else’s expense.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

So much of what has been going on has been hidden from view, so it’s hardly surprising that you’re not fully in command of the situation. But be prepared for a friend to blurt out the truth. And, when they do, be sure to have your story ready! And keep smiling.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Quiet contemplation and solitude are advisable if at all possible, all the more so because you need time to put recent events into perspective. Try not to take on too many new commitments, otherwise you’ll soon find that something has to give.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

If possible, put professional crises on hold and take advantage of opportunities to improve your domestic situation and family relationships. Excellent prospects will come your way if a move of home or domestic improvements are planned. Try not to be overwhelmed by too much information, though.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You were born under a sensitive sign, and you’ll be mightily relieved to hear that the planets are about to cease hassling you and your friends. Expect your responsibilities at work to multiply daily, and avoid over-committing yourself until you’re clear about all the options.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

The Moon’s helpful influence will assist you in your efforts to get a relationship back on the rails. You must take the initiative. If you’re still feeling stressed at the weekend, it could be because you are not allowing yourself to let up. Relax whenever you can!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

There’s still a great deal on your plate and recent family changes are settling down. Don’t be too unkind if a partner seems to have completely missed the point. After all, it’s not long ago that you were also guilty of a misunderstanding.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

There’s definitely something bothering you at the moment, you’re just not sure what it is. There’s an air of mystery, and skeletons which have been in the cupboard for too long are threatening to come out. And, when they do, you will have to improvise – and fast!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Routine chores are piling up and need to be tackled without delay. This is a process you must be aware of if you are to make the most of your many talents and avoid being distracted by trivia. Professional challenges are looming, but you’ll soon be able to break free with one bound.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Listen to people who are in a position to help you, especially to advise you on certain decisions which will have to be taken quite soon. In fact, it’s clear that a family member has been partly responsible for your present, peculiar predicament. Maybe they can show you the way out!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

After recent difficulties and delays you may not have yet woken up to the fact that you’re closer to achieving a major ambition than seemed likely a short while ago. News which you have been longing for will arrive before long, so please hang on in there.