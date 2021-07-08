Horoscope Today, July 8: Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

Horoscope Today, July 8: Gemini, Cancer, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction: Sagittarius, if it pleases you, keep something very important to yourself.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Have other people been dragging their heels or simply giving you the runaround? Either way you do have cause to grumble. However, the question to be carefully considered is whether you should keep your complaints to yourself and be gentle and diplomatic.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

As the dust settles you’ll see that so much more now seems to be attainable. The price of freedom is often high, but as time passes you will see that recent tough decisions put you on the right course. You’re still encountering some challenges today, but the effect will be to help you sharpen up your act.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Financial muddles may only have added to the general air of confusion, yet there does seem to be considerable hope that matters are about to improve. The answer may lie in new partnerships. I suspect that you will soon be able to turn the tables on a rival.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Unlikely events may be seen as stepping stones to a brighter, happier, freer future. You are still juggling a variety of possibilities, so you must understand that complications are inevitable. It’s how you deal with them that

matters, so play it carefully.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

The Sun, which always has a significant role in your life, is helping you develop and project certain of your more adventurous aspirations. In short, it’s a superb time to organise an overseas trip. It’s in foreign places that you’ll discover your deeper destiny.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Mercury’s current intriguing movements bring various possibilities to the fore. One is the need to develop your mind by taking up new interests. Another concerns the pleasure, inspiration and stimulation you will receive from long-

distance travel.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Pleasant lunar alignments encourage you to do your best. You may have backed down too often in the past. But, this time, why don’t you support your instincts and hunches? True, other people will have useful things to say but, looking at the next few days, it becomes clear that you will have to keep your own counsel.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Your planetary rulers, Mars and Pluto, are still pulling you in different directions. This is a sign that there is little chance for compromise. You are correct to stand your ground, but equally right to be diplomatic. It’s as if you have to try and be two people at the same time.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You may still feel as if you’re riding an emotional roller-coaster, although it now looks as if recent planetary storms are dying down. Stand back and attempt to take a critical look at your attitudes and opinions. After all, something, somewhere, has to change – and for the better!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

This week’s planetary patterns, notably the tough Mars-Saturn angle, are of the kind that rock the boat but help you sort the future out. Don’t worry, though. Your trust has not been misplaced, but do go back and check one more time that you have done everything right.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

One of the great themes this week is honesty. If you run into any problems with a partner or loved one, don’t blame the world at large or retreat behind a mask. Pretending that you don’t feel as you do will serve no purpose and will only prolong a misunderstanding.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

The planets do not move significantly, so don’t expect much change just yet. You will do your best by continuing along your present path, dealing with commitments and responsibilities left over from yesterday. And do keep a very

sharp eye on your money; generosity is fine but you don’t want to be taken for a ride – do you?