Horoscope Today, July 7, 2021: Leo, Gemini, Sagittarius, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

The Moon introduces a joyful and optimistic note to the day’s proceedings, but the Sun’s relationship with Neptune is still pushing you towards unrealistic hopes and expectations. It may be best to keep your more ambitious plans under wraps for now.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

As today’s headlines should reveal, this is a passionate period. The problem is that nobody has got their facts straight, not even you. However, you can exert a restraining influence on intemperate colleagues, so don’t take any nonsense from anyone.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

The Moon is now offering a series of opportunities which may remain on a verbal level. In other words, promises may not be translated into action. You may therefore have to compensate for other people’s unwillingness to get to grips with practical tasks.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You have everything to gain from facing up to the past. Everything that you are going through now stems from events which took place six months ago. Those of you with long memories will realise that current stress dates back even further. And what this means is that you have every opportunity to plan for the coming year.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

Arguments and disputes may be violent, but can be avoided. Quite frankly, it’s one of those times when people who have no self-control create havoc but individuals with a mission to fulfil, will make great strides. Remember, one of your skills is keeping the peace.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sept 23)

Although the Sun is advising you to clinch deals, build your future prosperity and feather your own nest, Mercury is about to focus your attention on higher matters, making you wonder whether it is right to be so self-interested. Perhaps it is indeed best to put others first.

LIBRA (Sept 24 – Oct 23)

If you know what’s good for you, you’ll continue to stand your ground over cash and career matters. Compromise and flexibility are all very well, but you don’t want to be pushed completely off course. It seems that partners may have the edge, so take a tactful approach and seek their support.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 22)

You were right to hold out for better terms. In a sense it’s your attitude that counts more than the outcome. That is because this current period is all about personal growth rather than material benefit. It’s ideals that matter, rather than interest payments.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 – Dec 22)

Your choices are perfectly clear. Loved ones or close companions may be unreasonable, but there is probably no escape from emotional tension. What you can do, however, is make a conscious decision to treat all differences of opinion in a mature, calm and rational manner.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

Take heart and have faith in the future. Mercury, the planet of the mind and all forms of communication, is altering its position for the better. Differences of opinion at home should become less important and you’ll find it easier to put your ideas across in other relevant areas.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21 – Feb 19)

Your natural intuitive abilities are in excellent working shape but, in order to feel their benefit, you need to allow your mind to relax. Only then will important hunches make sense and valuable intuitions succeed in attracting your notice; pay attention to that still, small voice within.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

It’s time to watch, wait and listen. The point is that correct behaviour depends on exact timing and you will instinctively know when the time has come to spring into action. In the meanwhile, family responsibilities keep you busy. Partners are still stressed, but it will pass eventually.