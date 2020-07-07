Horoscope Today July 7, 2020: Aquarius, Pisces, Sagittarius, and other signs — check astrological prediction Horoscope Today July 7, 2020: Aquarius, Pisces, Sagittarius, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

You may have to take the initiative, follow a generous approach and release someone from an agreement. If it’s financial it probably concerns an unwise speculation. If it’s a family matter, the person under the microscope should be a child or younger relative.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You’ve got a great deal on your plate, and if there’s hard work to be done, try to get as much as possible completed as soon as you can. Your mood will change before long, probably because you’ll become very much more aware of partners’ feelings and needs.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

There’s a hint of friction in the air, but you could be partly responsible. Once you give way to impatience then you will forget that other people have interests of their own, which don’t necessarily overlap with yours. A little bit of mutual respect would go a long way!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

There’s bound to be some opposition to your plans today, but nothing that can’t be dealt with relatively easily. Everything revolves around your ability to take responsibility without flapping about or worrying that other people are undermining your efforts.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You can still charm potential partners, and even twist other people around your little finger, but not for much longer. So, if you’ve got important proposals to make, press ahead without delay. Partners will thank you if you show a bit of determination.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

By the end of the day you should be very much more aware of the need to discuss your feelings in detail. It’s only by facing up to desires, hopes or fears that you normally try to ignore, that you’ll get an important relationship back on the straight and narrow.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

There is a great deal to say for being a little more extravagant than in the past. The last thing you want to do now is count your cash too closely, for that is the surest way to cut yourself off from new experiences. It goes without saying, of course, that you should stay within your means.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You are about to become much more confident, but only briefly. Put yourself on the emotional starting line, ready to seize any passing personal opportunity as soon as the Moon alters its position. Stay alert and keep an eagle eye open for welcome invitations.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You’ll begin to be aware that all is not as it should be. Any such doubts will be extremely useful, for this is nature’s way of making you check very closely on every single arrangement and every minor detail. Even a close relationship could benefit from careful scrutiny.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

No doubt you have checked up on all the available social options, but you will have to wait a little while longer for others to get their act together. The planetary message is be patient, but be true to yourself. Some would say that there’s nothing else you can do!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

The Sun is now challenging several planets, including Saturn. You will face old difficulties with fresh vigour, opening the way to much deeper self-understanding, and therefore to greater control over your affairs. A younger friend may come up with the best advice.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You are used to living an independent life, and current planetary transits can only deepen and intensify your need to get on with your own affairs. Use the time wisely to get on with those personal ambitions that other people fail to understand, and keep distracting commitments to a minimum.

