Horoscope Today, July 6, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Life is never as simple as it seems, even if we wish it were, and you’ll soon realise just how complicated your situation can be. Yet this week you have a chance to simplify a whole range of questions with a single sentence. It’s just a matter of finding the right words!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

One pattern, which suggests that you are over-committed financially, is now being replaced by another, which indicates that you may attract prosperity over the coming few weeks. Romantic ventures are now under your control, so you might consider issuing an overdue invitation.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Recently, many of you have been concealing an iron fist in a velvet glove, and I should imagine that anyone crossing your path has run the risk of being flattened. Don’t feel bad about being assertive, and don’t hold yourself back. Sometimes you have to be firm to be kind.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You may begin to bring all professional aims and aspirations to a final conclusion. I’m not saying that this is your last chance, only that after this week you should be sure of your strategy. Take the opportunity to enjoy improving emotional conditions.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

If you are typical of your birth sign, you are probably beginning to feel a mite frustrated. Has something big passed you by? You may feel that it has, but don’t worry. You are in fact being given a chance to prepare yourself for when the fortunate day does finally arrive.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

The stars will be leaning in your direction and you’ll soon be able to tackle an outstanding family issue or domestic question. You may find your fluctuating emotions a little perplexing, but not to any serious extent. One word of advice, though: always make sure you’re fully guaranteed and insured before taking any risks with your security.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Pause for a moment. You may have arranged a busy schedule or you may have planned a day off. This is not important. What is vital is that wherever you are, whatever you’re doing, you allow a little time for self-reflection and spiritual re-charging.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Once you get moving, you’ll gain a great deal of satisfaction out of organising other people. Perhaps that’s because deep down you know what’s best and they don’t! Whatever your motivations, make this a sociable day. Even at work you’ll be happiest as part of a team.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You should be thinking more like an individual, less like one of the herd. But at work you may have to put your ideas aside in the cause of co-operation. Socially, continue to take the initiative, but recognise that shared activities are vital if a relationship is to last.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You will be liable to come a cropper if you try to bend the rules. The best way to use today’s efficient planetary energies is to look far afield: arrange holiday plans, get in touch with relatives who are overseas, and bring a touch of the exotic into your home.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You will have to be businesslike. This may be advice which runs contrary to certain anarchic impulses in your character, but if you practise your skills now, you’ll be much better placed later in the year when good organisation and responsibility will be essential.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

On the face of it you still appear to have the upper hand financially. If you want other people to agree with you, use all your emotional wiles, but if you wish to do the best for yourself, you should rely only on demonstrable facts and accurate figures.