Horoscope Today July 6, 2020: Taurus, Cancer, Leo, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

You will have to make a leap of the imagination if you are to understand the way somebody else feels about a current situation, and just how undecided they really are. Tolerance must now be your most important virtue, and if you manage to see a partner’s point of view, then you’ll win respect.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

There are some profoundly favourable influences today, but they happen to be extremely subtle. It’s all a matter of being very smart and alert to the slightest passing opportunity. It goes without saying that you should push yourself to the front of the queue.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Mars’ fascinating alignments are opening opportunities and presenting you with a number of awkward choices. It would be wrong to say don’t take risks but, if you do, make sure you’re prepared for the outcome. Remember, if you’re in control then you’ll be better placed to get the best.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Your financial situation is undoubtedly extremely complicated, but this doesn’t mean to say it’s all bad. It’s just that outgoings look set to exceed earnings, perhaps because old commitments are about to return to haunt you. Maybe a loved one can help.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

For some inexplicable reason the past seems to hold a greater fascination for you than the present. The most difficult choices should now be over, though, and you may even be able to get away with sticking your head in the sand! Other people might still insist that you have to face up to awkward decisions, but that doesn’t mean that they’re right.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

There’ll be moments when a secretive mood takes you over. In love, you’re still tempted to shut yourself away with romantic partners and let the world pass you by. However, do bear in mind that any secrets will be revealed soon, so keep everything above aboard.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

The Moon is sailing gracefully through your chart today, which means that while you should be more in control of routine situations, your emotions will be heightened. You should therefore be very careful not to misunderstand perfectly innocent remarks.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Discretion is an absolute necessity today, but then that’s something you’re very good at. Professional complications have been getting you down, but you should do well out of new personal contacts. You’ll soon have to decide whether to pursue a family rivalry, or call it quits for now.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

It’s always important to link up with like-minded people, and never more so than now. You’re about to experience a change in your emotional cycle, one which is going to lower your expectations, and hence make you much easier to please! The results should be to your liking.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Now is the time to redouble your efforts, complete routine tasks and get on top of everything that’s been holding you back. Even an emotional mountain which once seemed impossible to scale will suddenly appear much easier to tackle. So what’s changed? Perhaps it’s you!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Take heart from all and any moral support which comes your way, and be sure to fight for your rights. It’s not a matter of sticking to the letter of the law, but of trying to make other people see the spirit. It’s all about the need for justice and fairness.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

There’s plenty of time for hard work, but any strain will be caused by the tension between former hopes and future commitments. Do yourself a favour and pay your dues to the past. It could be that the best ways are the old ways: tradition has hidden virtues!

