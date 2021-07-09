Horoscope Today, July 9: Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

If you’re handling complex emotional situations, please be flexible and alter long-standing arrangements where necessary. Partners will come to appreciate your wisdom and maturity, with welcome results all round. Not only that, but they’ll come to see that you were right.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Please enjoy your dreams but avoid all forms of intrigue and unconventional behaviour. This is a moment to keep your head below the parapet and stay away from risky situations. Peace and quiet are of the essence. But do be honest about your doubts, share them with partners and seek reassurance.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Ambitious Geminians are now well into a phase which emphasises the role of personal contacts. This means, as the old cliché runs, that who you know is at least as important as what you know, if not more so. And that means that you are ready for your next step.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You have every right to feel that others have not yet done their best. Wise and intelligent person that you are, you should be the one to offer an olive branch and hold out the hand of friendship. Financial questions should have been answered – at least for now. But they’ll return as soon as conditions change.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Money matters are about to grab the headlines, not in any dramatic sense, just in the form of routine affairs that must be dealt with now before they get any worse. Keep up to date with all bills and loans, but query anything you don’t actually think you owe.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Venus’ motion today may not have immediate consequences. However, within the week you should become aware of new feelings, especially of a romantic nature. You will learn to appreciate qualities in loved ones that once annoyed you; it’s

amazing how you have changed!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You are loath to break the habits of a lifetime, but a charming relationship between Venus and Jupiter suggests that pleasing and harmonious conditions greet those who have done what must be done. It’s all a question of making sure

that you still have the common touch.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You must be prepared to involve colleagues and associates in your plans. Within an overall context of co-operation you will be able to make the most of your emotional intensity, determination and unparalleled leadership qualities. And that can’t be bad!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

As time passes and the seasons turn, you should begin to plan your health regime. Clean up your diet – this doesn’t mean eating less, just healthily – and take more exercise. Mercury, you see, is encouraging you to consider new ways of improving your lifestyle.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

It looks as if someone is trying hard to pressurise you into making an early decision. However, you may smile and ignore their protestations. You will be on top in all discussions, negotiations and meetings. And your strong position is partly due to your past good judgments.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

An unexpected turn of events may prompt you to alter plans or even change the whole direction of your life. The important consideration from your point of view is to take the initiative rather than wake up and discover that fate has taken your decisions for you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You are now coming under Venus’ glorious sway in an entirely new way, surely a sign that your social life and emotional morale are about to improve. Allow more time for pleasure, gratification and self-indulgence. This particular pattern peaks next week.