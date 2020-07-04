Horoscope Today July 4, 2020: Taurus, Cancer, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction Horoscope Today July 4, 2020: Taurus, Cancer, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

A large shot of common sense is always just what is required to get you on the straight and narrow. That is why your current planets are perfect for practical tasks, and for putting a little much-needed effort into social and romantic relationships.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

A high proportion of Taureans will be working hard, even putting in some overtime. Those of you planning to put your feet up should keep active, for this is nothing if not a day to accomplish practical tasks. You’ll be much happier if you feel that you have actually achieved something worthwhile.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

The crucial planetary patterns today are civilised and enlightened, which is rather splendid considering that you are coming up with some fascinating ideas. Everything looks poised for sound, practical decisions and thoroughly sensible conversations!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You need to sit down and talk to people at home, if only to get something off your chest. The key to a successful future is consultation and co-operation, so don’t go off on a Cancerian tangent. You may do best to stick to familiar paths, and hone the solutions you’ve applied already.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

There will be a number of occasions when you must bite your lip if you are to avoid offending someone quite needlessly. Whatever your reasons or motives, you must remember that other people don’t necessarily see the world in the same way as you, and you need to respect their points of view.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You may be concerned by personal plans, but all new developments in your chart hinge on professionalism and high finance. It’s probably that business and pleasure will begin to merge, perhaps because a loved one shows you the way to fulfil a worldly ambition.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

The next few weeks are likely to be crucial, and quite probably decisive in shaping your personal affairs over the next twelve months. Today’s helpful alignments are ideal for rational thought and reasonable decisions, and favourable for family initiatives.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

By some strange celestial quirk, your current planets hold a supremely Scorpionic phase of life; intense, secretive and mystical. Today, though, brings an entirely contradictory pattern of light-hearted conversation. Can you handle it? Yes, but only if you take partners’ promises with a touch of healthy scepticism.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

If life is like a card game then I must tell you that your fellow players hold most of the trumps. Therefore, in love, at work, at home and at play, you must think very carefully before making your move. There’s no reason why you can’t win: it’s all in the timing.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

A colleague is about to come to your aid, but what takes place over the next few days may not be public knowledge until next week or even the coming month. Whatever your personal situation, this is a day to stay busy and do what you’re best at – or risk boredom.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

In many ways you are happy for current conditions to remain as they are, at least for a little while longer. What is decided now could have very far-reaching and practical consequences, probably way beyond your wildest dreams. It now looks as if partners will have to agree and admit that you were right all along!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Intimate developments focus on your personal relationships. You must pay special attention to close emotional connections with particular reference to relations and anyone else who is lucky enough to live with you! They need to feel that you’re paying them the attention they deserve.

