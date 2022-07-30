Horoscope Today, July 30, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 Apr. 20)

You may be caught in the crossfire today, but only if you’ve trodden on somebody’s toes or transgressed a financial understanding. This is not an ideal day for gamblers, so cast a wary eye over seductive offers and seek whatever sensible support is yours by rights.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 May 21)

According to the basic laws of astrology, every extreme condition is balanced by its opposite. Therefore, you may find that one particular decision is about to be completely reversed. Certain decisions may be totally undone probably to your relief!

GEMINI (May 22 June 21)

Argumentative planetary aspects get you going, and I wouldn’t be surprised if you spend part of the weekend walking around with your foot in your mouth. Still, you may be as much sinned against as sinning, so don’t take all the blame. Do, though, realise that you can play your part in improving things.

CANCER (June 22 July 23)

Only you know what needs to be done and how to do it. The snag is that you currently lack certain practical skills. You may also be too impatient to grapple with the necessary details. But, then, impatience is, after all, one of your less-known weaknesses!

LEO (July 24 Aug. 23)

You may get tired of partners lecturing you, but you may just have to put up with it for now! Travel stars are very strongly emphasised, but you’re probably not quite sure what you want or where you should go. The best bet is to arrange a trip somewhere inspiring, rather than an ordinary run-of-the-mill break.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 Sept. 23)

The problem today seems to lie in the ease with which happy-go-lucky events can suddenly turn into bad-tempered confrontations. The cause is people’s readiness to pick up the wrong end of the stick, so it may be up to you to get the facts clear.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 Oct. 23)

The Moon’s relationship with the more subtle areas of your chart makes this a day which may be uneventful, but, when the general trend suits you, you’ll pick up speed and achieve something quite unexpected. Your peacemaking skills will be extraordinarily useful.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 Nov. 22)

The chances are that you will now have to lay down the law and set the world to rights. Friends, associates and loved ones must be made to see that, as far as you are concerned, they have over-stepped the mark. What you have to do now is get them back into line.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 Dec. 22)

This period does seem to be rather tense but in a good way. As far as you are concerned, the next few days may be considerably more pleasurable than the past week, with pressure to enjoy yourself all round. There might be a bit of emotional mopping up to be done first.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 Jan. 20)

The Moon aligns with one of your travel houses, giving you due cause to take whatever short trips are on your mind. Given that it’s a good day to hold discussions and negotiations, you will get your way if you follow the still, small voice of your intuition.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 Feb. 19)

Appropriately enough, it’s a good time for short journeys. Take quick trips and get out and about as much as possible. All you need to do is seize the initiative, rather than wait around until other people take the lead. Otherwise you might just begin to feel as if life is passing you by.

PISCES (Feb. 20 Mar 20)

Your major weakness at the present time is your tendency to go behind people’s backs, but be aware that misunderstandings may result. Try to be clearer about your intentions. Any challenging aspects over the next few weeks should only serve to remind you that not everyone has your breadth of vision.