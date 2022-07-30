scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 29, 2022

Horoscope Today, July 30, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

Taurus-According to the basic laws of astrology, every extreme condition is balanced by its opposite. Therefore, you may find that one particular decision is about to be completely reversed.

Written by Peter Vidal | New Delhi |
July 30, 2022 1:00:05 am
horoscope, daily horoscope, libra, gemini, taurus, leo, cancerHoroscope Today, July 30, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 Apr. 20)

You may be caught in the crossfire today, but only if you’ve trodden on somebody’s toes or transgressed a financial understanding. This is not an ideal day for gamblers, so cast a wary eye over seductive offers and seek whatever sensible support is yours by rights.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 May 21)

According to the basic laws of astrology, every extreme condition is balanced by its opposite. Therefore, you may find that one particular decision is about to be completely reversed. Certain decisions may be totally undone probably to your relief!

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Thanda karke khao’: Why BJP is unfazed about Maharashtra Cabinet e...Premium
‘Thanda karke khao’: Why BJP is unfazed about Maharashtra Cabinet e...
UPSC Key-July 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffi...Premium
UPSC Key-July 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffi...
Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortablePremium
Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortable
Europe’s forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of BosniaPremium
Europe’s forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of Bosnia

GEMINI (May 22 June 21)

Argumentative planetary aspects get you going, and I wouldn’t be surprised if you spend part of the weekend walking around with your foot in your mouth. Still, you may be as much sinned against as sinning, so don’t take all the blame. Do, though, realise that you can play your part in improving things.

CANCER (June 22 July 23)

Only you know what needs to be done and how to do it. The snag is that you currently lack certain practical skills. You may also be too impatient to grapple with the necessary details. But, then, impatience is, after all, one of your less-known weaknesses!

LEO (July 24 Aug. 23)

You may get tired of partners lecturing you, but you may just have to put up with it for now! Travel stars are very strongly emphasised, but you’re probably not quite sure what you want or where you should go. The best bet is to arrange a trip somewhere inspiring, rather than an ordinary run-of-the-mill break.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 Sept. 23)

The problem today seems to lie in the ease with which happy-go-lucky events can suddenly turn into bad-tempered confrontations. The cause is people’s readiness to pick up the wrong end of the stick, so it may be up to you to get the facts clear.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 Oct. 23)

The Moon’s relationship with the more subtle areas of your chart makes this a day which may be uneventful, but, when the general trend suits you, you’ll pick up speed and achieve something quite unexpected. Your peacemaking skills will be extraordinarily useful.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 Nov. 22)

The chances are that you will now have to lay down the law and set the world to rights. Friends, associates and loved ones must be made to see that, as far as you are concerned, they have over-stepped the mark. What you have to do now is get them back into line.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 Dec. 22)

This period does seem to be rather tense but in a good way. As far as you are concerned, the next few days may be considerably more pleasurable than the past week, with pressure to enjoy yourself all round. There might be a bit of emotional mopping up to be done first.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 Jan. 20)

The Moon aligns with one of your travel houses, giving you due cause to take whatever short trips are on your mind. Given that it’s a good day to hold discussions and negotiations, you will get your way if you follow the still, small voice of your intuition.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 Feb. 19)

Appropriately enough, it’s a good time for short journeys. Take quick trips and get out and about as much as possible. All you need to do is seize the initiative, rather than wait around until other people take the lead. Otherwise you might just begin to feel as if life is passing you by.

PISCES (Feb. 20 Mar 20)

Your major weakness at the present time is your tendency to go behind people’s backs, but be aware that misunderstandings may result. Try to be clearer about your intentions. Any challenging aspects over the next few weeks should only serve to remind you that not everyone has your breadth of vision.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Horoscope News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Smriti Irani defamation suit: Amid bar row, Delhi HC asks Congress leaders to remove social media posts

2

After 10-day ‘battle’ with tenant, elderly couple move into their Greater Noida flat

3

Expunge Nirmala Sitharaman's and Piyush Goyal's remarks on Sonia: Congress to Rajya Sabha chair

4

In Partha Chatterjee’s eclipse, the rising sun of Abhishek Banerjee

5

Ek Villain Returns movie review: Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low

Featured Stories

Covid despair -- and hope
Covid despair -- and hope
Young and waiting: India's public examination and recruitment system is f...
Young and waiting: India's public examination and recruitment system is f...
Explained: The tax evasion case against Shakira in Spain, for which she c...
Explained: The tax evasion case against Shakira in Spain, for which she c...
Another MiG-21 crash: India's fleet, past accidents, and future phase-out
Another MiG-21 crash: India's fleet, past accidents, and future phase-out
Washout clouds over Monsoon Session
Washout clouds over Monsoon Session
In Partha Chatterjee’s eclipse, the rising sun of Abhishek Banerjee
In Partha Chatterjee’s eclipse, the rising sun of Abhishek Banerjee
1st T20I: India trounce Windies by 68 runs

1st T20I: India trounce Windies by 68 runs

Stuck at home, CWG squad-member Tejaswin Shankar catches opening ceremony on TV

Stuck at home, CWG squad-member Tejaswin Shankar catches opening ceremony on TV

Will Smith breaks silence over Oscar slap, apologises to Chris

Will Smith breaks silence over Oscar slap, apologises to Chris

1482 websites were blocked by IT Ministry in 2022, RTI reveals

1482 websites were blocked by IT Ministry in 2022, RTI reveals

Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffin’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffin’

Premium
Uddhav's nephew joins hands with Maharashtra CM Shinde

Uddhav's nephew joins hands with Maharashtra CM Shinde

Renuka Singh Thakur rips through Australia in Birmingham
CWG | Women's Cricket

Renuka Singh Thakur rips through Australia in Birmingham

Shakira could face over 8 years in prison; here's why
Explained

Shakira could face over 8 years in prison; here's why

Soumitra Chatterjee, Naseeruddin make this legal drama engaging
A Holy Conspiracy review

Soumitra Chatterjee, Naseeruddin make this legal drama engaging

Why Ukraine Prez, First Lady's Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortable
Opinion

Why Ukraine Prez, First Lady's Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortable

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 29: Latest News
Advertisement