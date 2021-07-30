Horoscope Today, July 30, 2021: Scorpio, Virgo, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

Sometimes you have just too many choices. How can you ever make your mind up? Maybe you don’t have to. Maybe you can leave the future free and allow events to take their own course. Adopt the stars’ advice and keep your options open for a little while longer.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

Financial affairs are bound to be a focus of attention, especially in view of recent developments. However, concerned you may be about the long-term future, a little effort will sort out any problems. Put as much energy as you possibly can into your worldly and professional ambitions. There is no time to lose!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

This is a fine day for completing practical tasks and making financial plans. However, there could be suspicions caused by rumours or secrets. Yet attention to the facts will set the record straight. News from far away should arrive next week, incidentally.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You’re hoping that an increase in status will follow on from various other successes, yet you’ve been pulled in so many different directions that associates may be unsure as to what precisely you’re up to. You’re probably even managing to confuse yourself!

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

There is nothing to be gained from flogging yourself too hard. How about a break? I mean, nobody can force you to do anything you don’t want. The afternoon looks more relaxed, by the way, so why don’t you snatch some time to put your feet up?

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sept 23)

You are embarking on a prosperous time as the Sun encourages you to work harder, earn more and build up your reserves. A partner will bring clarity to financial possibilities that you’ve persisted in overlooking until now. A romantic partner may try to walk all over you. Don’t let them!

LIBRA (Sept 24 – Oct 23)

In general, your business prospects are excellent, just as long as your energy is carefully channelled. Encouraging news is likely this morning, but you may still be coping with recent upsets. Plus, your romantic prospects are looking brighter by the hour.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 22)

Get all those daily chores under control otherwise you’ll have no spare time for accepting late invitations. Unexpected guests and news are likely and could change your long-term intentions. There is now a need to begin to arrange your financial future.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 – Dec 22)

It’s a fine time to consider whether you should go on in the future as you are now, or if it’s time to accept the need for change. You’ll find that there may not be much to choose from between the different options. But I should think that you’ll be well suited to one promising social role.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

Important developments may be taking place behind the scenes, and there could be moves to involve you in a new and challenging enterprise. Take important practical decisions sooner rather than later, otherwise you’ll find that all your circumstances have shifted.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21 – Feb 19)

Preparations for the weekend should start today if you’re planning to go away. If your schedule is free, you’ll be happily surprised when you receive a number of pleasant invitations. Yet nothing is quite as it seems, so expect the unexpected.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

You may be pulled in two directions. No problem in that, you might think. But you don’t want to get stuck in a situation in which you end up doing nothing and miss out on everything. Don’t worry about settling for second best. It might just be the best option!