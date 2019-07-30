Horoscope Today, July 30, 2019: Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Capricorn,Taurus, Pisces, Aries — check astrology prediction

THE DAY TODAY

Today’s numerology favours creativity. Why this should be is lost in the mists of time, but it seems like a good idea to me. Perhaps if we all got together and came up with original solutions to well-worn problems, the world might be a much better place by the end of the day!

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

There’s an intriguing series of astrological rulerships today, with one planet connected to another in a chain circling your horoscope. The upshot is that this is a perfect moment to make professional decisions. Above all, though, you need to make some extra time for yourself.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You are undoubtedly a highly emotional person, and very sensitive to the fact that other family members frequently seem to undervalue you. Yet, with the Moon so influential today, you must stand firm and believe in yourself. Eventually, other people will believe in you as well.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

It’s a time of movement and growth, yet ironically so much depends on your reaction to delays, frustrations and imposed restrictions. In other words, don’t let imaginary obstacles blind you to marvellous opportunities. Check out a major problem and you’ll see how fast it disappears.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Today’s dominant planetary aspect colours your life for the next week. My advice is to highlight co-operation but to insist that other people follow your ideas and plans rather than the reverse, which is so often the case. All it takes is a little of your gentle, persuasive charm.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Professional influences in your horoscope are due to intensify briefly before dying down at the end of the week. Colleagues will be impressed by your caring, compassionate nature and a display of emotion may even go down well. Other people will be pleased to see that you really are concerned with their welfare.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Today’s Moon is, first of all, a deeply favourable presence in your chart, and should help stabilise your emotions and keep you in a contented mood. If you’ve not arranged a break, do so now. If you’ve made plans already, now is the time to fill in the details.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

In the past, you may have imagined that all your efforts and sacrifices were in vain. However, within a few days, you should see that you did the right thing, even if for the wrong reasons! At least there is some satisfaction in knowing how you can deal with the same problem next time around.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You really are the brightest of the bunch at the moment. No matter how you have been put down in the past by people who imagine they are smarter than you, you must now push and promote your own original ideas. If you don’t make the first move, nobody else will.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Mercury’s celestial relationships are just what you like most: unusual, stimulating, adventurous and independent. A plan, scheme or project you imagined would be a sure-fire success will, therefore, benefit from a complete rethink. Everything is up for grabs.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Many Capricorns are complaining about their lot. Let me make one thing clear: almost all your problems may be solved by a change of attitude. To an extent, your ideas are now out of date and behind the times. They’ll be back in fashion eventually, but not yet!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

I don’t see any real chance of misunderstandings, mistakes or blunders. On the contrary, your horoscope is assuming a brighter prospect, enabling you to make the most of better family and personal relationships. There could even be professional benefits.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

The current lunar alignment is a supportive one for Pisceans, for it helps stabilise your rampant emotions. However, it will also remind you of the necessity of dealing with, or discussing, certain practical tasks you’d much rather go away!