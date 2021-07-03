Horoscope Today, July 3: Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Nobody knows better than you that sometimes it really does take an enormous amount of energy to walk away from unpleasant situations. However, disagreeable encounters must now be defused with wisdom and restraint. If you tackle a long-standing moral question, you’ll find that your views have changed.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You may now be forced to differentiate between what you think you need and what is really good for you. It may be that your expectations of what a particular person can contribute to your life are completely unrealistic. And, in that case, leave controversial questions until next week.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Your own emotional well-being will be enhanced and strengthened by giving partners the support and guidance they need. Please do not allow vague fears or imaginings to disturb your equilibrium. You see, much of what happens this week will appear to be much bigger in your imagination than it really is.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

It’s because of the twists and turns of the slow-moving planet Saturn that you may begin to worry about current responsibilities. There seems to be little to concern you, though, as a partner’s loyalty is not in question. Top priority for this weekend – don’t sacrifice your own interests. It may not be worth it.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You should not be reluctant to air grievances, even though partners are initially likely to turn a deaf ear if you raise issues such as your hopes at work or your desires and needs at home. However, if you persevere, you are likely to get your ideas across eventually.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Your loyalty and devotion are not in question, but you must realise that you can set yourself free without necessarily letting anybody down. What you are aiming for is a relationship based on mutual trust rather than dependency. And that has to be a noble ideal.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You are far too knowledgeable and astute to give way without first making it clear to everybody that you know you are right. You may, though, still have to count the cost of a financial blunder. Never mind – you have unlimited time to make up for it!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

A particular emotional tie or attachment is now more important than you, or indeed friends, realise. You may make your feelings plain, so that other people may respond on a level which you find more satisfying and meaningful. Cash questions now require one hundred and ten percent care and attention if you’re not to throw your money down a black hole.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

There is something strangely disturbing going on, but you just can’t put your finger on what is wrong. In fact, it is planetary activity around the mysterious sectors of your solar chart which is confusing you. Wait until life settles down again, perhaps until next week.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

With a group of planets conspiring to awaken your creative aspirations, someone, or something, must now fire your imagination, encouraging you to spread your wings and liberate yourself from the past. You will eventually discover that you were right all along.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You are now entitled to go into battle and fight for what you believe to be your rights. What is due to you now is recognition for all you have done for family members and all the effort you have put into home improvements. You must, though, acknowledge that partners may be equally convinced that they are right.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

What you must do now is pay your dues, honour past commitments and do what you know is proper. Then nobody will be able to get the better of you or imply that you have not done your best. You’re a disciplined person in many ways, much more so than many people believe, and therein lies the key to your success.