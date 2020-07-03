Horoscope Today July 3, 2020: Aquarius, Pisces, Sagittarius, and other signs — check astrological prediction Horoscope Today July 3, 2020: Aquarius, Pisces, Sagittarius, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Business plans could be thrown off course, but only if you allow your heart to rule your head. There are circumstances in which a small blunder may be desirable if it serves as an object lesson for the future. You’ll know how best to succeed next time round.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

As the Moon sweeps through your chart, it forms a most tempestuous relationship with Pluto, one which can raise your passions, but also makes partners more intense. It is therefore incumbent on you to emphasise the need for charm, good manners and considerate behaviour.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Something still seems to be eluding you, and you may fall prey to certain secret fears or suspicions. However, while the facts may still be obscure, in your heart you know the exact truth. It’s just a matter of putting it into words – and making partners understand.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Complicated planetary aspects denote that all forms of partnership are now up for review. That said, personal complexities may be avoided if you wish to socialise and go around in a gang. And if you want to tell someone just how you feel about them, do so while the going is good.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

It is better by far to stick to conventional methods or tactics and prove by your behaviour just how experienced you are. Keep a weather eye open for hysterical employers and rogue authority figures, early in the afternoon. If you see trouble coming, keep your head down.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

There is no need to rush just because you’re over-conscious of your deadlines. If you wish to put a precious scheme on hold for another few months, you may do so. It’s not a question of abandoning the race, but of giving yourself sufficient time to make a go of it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Many people close to you have hopes for the future. Some may make extravagant gestures, but you are far too wise to be caught out. Even if some sort of unwanted financial outlay is inevitable, you should still adopt a cautious stance in other personal affairs.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Your fixed, intense, emotional nature may crave security, but there will be moments when you feel like risking it all. In a sense it is your determined pursuit of the truth which leads you into such tricky situations. You will need to compromise, but the circumstances will be different in each case.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

The theme for the day is hard work, loyalty and the willingness to fulfil obligations. If you continue to bide your time and remain above the fray, you are bound to end up with your reputation and good name intact. If you bend the rules, then you may lose a friend.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Take great care in anything you say or write, especially if you are chasing professional promotion, or dealing with authority figures or parents. It is necessary to be clear and practical, but also to be very considerate about a close partner’s feelings.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

If you still feel that you will never be able to transcend or surmount certain serious financial obstacles, you are totally wrong. The first step in this, as in a number of personal affairs, is to realise just how much you rely on other people’s help and assistance.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

It is pleasant to report that your solar chart is relatively relaxed, and that there is therefore scope for you to reshape aspects of your future before they occur. It’s a grand day for making practical plans, writing out lists and deciding what to do next.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Horoscope News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd