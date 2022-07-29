Horoscope Today, July 29, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 Apr. 20)

There’s a great deal of optimism in the air, and everyone expects the best. The only Arien weakness is a tendency to go right over the top and forget that certain fundamental details must be taken care of. Hopefully a partner will do their bit and help out, but you might have to ask first, if that doesn’t offend your pride.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 May 21)

Although you’re normally among the most stable of people, you have been pushed this way and that by reckless impulses this week. You’re still under planetary pressure to make impetuous decisions, based on the belief that things must and can only get better.

GEMINI (May 22 June 21)

By all means let partners make the first move. Indeed, a great many curious personal developments may occur if you sit back and allow fate to take its course. You may accept invitations you’d normally be minded to ignore, once you’ve checked all the ins and outs.

CANCER (June 22 July 23)

The Sun is so brilliantly positioned in relation to Jupiter that it seems almost inevitable that something is going to happen to change your life. Is it possible that a trivial event may have profound consequences in the months to come? The answer is a resounding ‘yes’.

LEO (July 24 Aug. 23)

Listen carefully to what other people say and accept all interesting offers as long as you leave yourself a get-out clause until you’re absolutely certain. Your charitable and idealistic impulses are now being triggered, as is your interest in foreign cultures and exotic climes.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 Sept. 23)

The Sun’s relationship with Jupiter only emphasises what I’ve already said about this week, namely that you have a chance to stop being a hidebound, conventional Virgo and develop your untapped adventurous qualities. Let other people pick up the pieces.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 Oct. 23)

You are aware how many difficulties or dramas could have been avoided had you only used different words. However, this is a time to look to the future with hope in your heart, not a moment for regret. What is done is done, and you should make sure that in future you’d do it differently.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 Nov. 22)

Somebody at home definitely seems to be in a pushy mood and you may have to give way if trouble is to be avoided. There’s a high probability of unexpected domestic chores and you should keep your list of handy repairmen ready. You may also need a friend to come in and fix up emotional upsets.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 Dec. 22)

There are certain times when challenging planetary aspects seem to throw the field wide open and this is one of them. You are not one to fear change and insecurity, so the current period should advance your interests. What you have to do is keep your eye on your long-term goals.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 Jan. 20)

You appear to be trying hard to make everyone feel secure and comfortable, perhaps too hard. Of course partners and family members are quite capable of looking after themselves, but it suits them to have you running around after them. But, in my opinion, there’s no reason why anyone should imagine that you’re an unpaid servant.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 Feb. 19)

Personal pressures can only make you more determined than ever to realise certain goals and ambitions. At the same time, you must be prepared to admit that flexibility and compromise are essential if you are to succeed. Watch the way the wind blows and then make your decision.

PISCES (Feb. 20 Mar 20)

You are full of enthusiasm for converting others to your beliefs. Yet you must understand that your perception of the truth is far in advance of other people’s, and that they may therefore fail to keep up with your thoughts. Let’s face it, in many ways you’re ahead of the field.