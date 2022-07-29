scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 28, 2022

Horoscope Today, July 29, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

Virgo-The Sun's relationship with Jupiter only emphasises what I've already said about this week, namely that you have a chance to stop being a hidebound, conventional Virgo and develop your untapped adventurous qualities

Written by Peter Vidal | New Delhi |
July 29, 2022 1:00:08 am
horoscope, libra, virgo, gemini, daily horoscope, leo, cancerHoroscope Today, July 29, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 Apr. 20)

There’s a great deal of optimism in the air, and everyone expects the best. The only Arien weakness is a tendency to go right over the top and forget that certain fundamental details must be taken care of. Hopefully a partner will do their bit and help out, but you might have to ask first, if that doesn’t offend your pride.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 May 21)

Although you’re normally among the most stable of people, you have been pushed this way and that by reckless impulses this week. You’re still under planetary pressure to make impetuous decisions, based on the belief that things must and can only get better.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘Today I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...Premium
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘Today I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...
UPSC Key-July 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Burden of Proof’ or ‘Twin Te...Premium
UPSC Key-July 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Burden of Proof’ or ‘Twin Te...
Explained: Why Facebook parent Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly reve...Premium
Explained: Why Facebook parent Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly reve...
Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of Tr...Premium
Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of Tr...

GEMINI (May 22 June 21)

By all means let partners make the first move. Indeed, a great many curious personal developments may occur if you sit back and allow fate to take its course. You may accept invitations you’d normally be minded to ignore, once you’ve checked all the ins and outs.

CANCER (June 22 July 23)

The Sun is so brilliantly positioned in relation to Jupiter that it seems almost inevitable that something is going to happen to change your life. Is it possible that a trivial event may have profound consequences in the months to come? The answer is a resounding ‘yes’.

LEO (July 24 Aug. 23)

Listen carefully to what other people say and accept all interesting offers as long as you leave yourself a get-out clause until you’re absolutely certain. Your charitable and idealistic impulses are now being triggered, as is your interest in foreign cultures and exotic climes.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 Sept. 23)

The Sun’s relationship with Jupiter only emphasises what I’ve already said about this week, namely that you have a chance to stop being a hidebound, conventional Virgo and develop your untapped adventurous qualities. Let other people pick up the pieces.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 Oct. 23)

You are aware how many difficulties or dramas could have been avoided had you only used different words. However, this is a time to look to the future with hope in your heart, not a moment for regret. What is done is done, and you should make sure that in future you’d do it differently.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 Nov. 22)

Somebody at home definitely seems to be in a pushy mood and you may have to give way if trouble is to be avoided. There’s a high probability of unexpected domestic chores and you should keep your list of handy repairmen ready. You may also need a friend to come in and fix up emotional upsets.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 Dec. 22)

There are certain times when challenging planetary aspects seem to throw the field wide open and this is one of them. You are not one to fear change and insecurity, so the current period should advance your interests. What you have to do is keep your eye on your long-term goals.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 Jan. 20)

You appear to be trying hard to make everyone feel secure and comfortable, perhaps too hard. Of course partners and family members are quite capable of looking after themselves, but it suits them to have you running around after them. But, in my opinion, there’s no reason why anyone should imagine that you’re an unpaid servant.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 Feb. 19)

Personal pressures can only make you more determined than ever to realise certain goals and ambitions. At the same time, you must be prepared to admit that flexibility and compromise are essential if you are to succeed. Watch the way the wind blows and then make your decision.

PISCES (Feb. 20 Mar 20)

You are full of enthusiasm for converting others to your beliefs. Yet you must understand that your perception of the truth is far in advance of other people’s, and that they may therefore fail to keep up with your thoughts. Let’s face it, in many ways you’re ahead of the field.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Horoscope News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

'Rashtrapatni' remark: Lok Sabha witnesses tensed moments as Sonia Gandhi questions BJP MPs

2

Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka's law

3

'Rashtrapatni' explained: The controversy over how the President should be addressed

4

Facing flak over 'rashtrapatni' remark, Adhir says will apologise to President Murmu, not to 'hypocrites'

5

Indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant handed over to Indian Navy

Featured Stories

Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka'...
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka'...
What Ranveer Singh’s nude photos show
What Ranveer Singh’s nude photos show
Explained: How Myanmar's junta is using Chinese facial recognition techno...
Explained: How Myanmar's junta is using Chinese facial recognition techno...
'Rashtrapatni' explained: The controversy over how the President should b...
'Rashtrapatni' explained: The controversy over how the President should b...
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘Today I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘Today I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...
From his Man Friday to land deals signatory to scam accused, Bhola Yadav ...
From his Man Friday to land deals signatory to scam accused, Bhola Yadav ...
Commonwealth Games 2022 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium ready to rock

Commonwealth Games 2022 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium ready to rock

Indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant handed over to Indian Navy

Indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant handed over to Indian Navy

PM Modi inaugurates Chess Olympiad, calls Tamil Nadu ‘chess powerhouse of India'

PM Modi inaugurates Chess Olympiad, calls Tamil Nadu ‘chess powerhouse of India'

What is a kangaroo court, where did the phrase come about?
Explained

What is a kangaroo court, where did the phrase come about?

Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee

Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee

Premium
Why you should read ‘Burden of Proof’ or ‘James Bond’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Burden of Proof’ or ‘James Bond’

Premium
Battlegrounds Mobile India removed from Google Play Store

Battlegrounds Mobile India removed from Google Play Store

Arrest of Partha Chatterjee, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee
Opinion

Arrest of Partha Chatterjee, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee

Premium
What Ranveer Singh’s nude photos show
Opinion

What Ranveer Singh’s nude photos show

NK Singh writes: From freebies to welfare

NK Singh writes: From freebies to welfare

Premium
Are frequent naps linked to blood pressure, stroke risk?

Are frequent naps linked to blood pressure, stroke risk?

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 28: Latest News
Advertisement