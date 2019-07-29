Horoscope Today, July 29, 2019: Leo, Virgo, Cancer, Capricorn,Taurus, Pisces, Aries — check astrology prediction

THE DAY TODAY

Science is getting increasingly strange. Some scientists think that the world is made up of sub-atomic particles. A few argue that it consists of information as if ideas are the actual building blocks out of which our world is made. Astrologers are then the people who interpret the ideas that can be seen in the movements and patterns of the stars.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Please don’t wait for others to give you the green light. The Sun is now mixing with a sector of your horoscope responsible for thought and communication, so it’s time to get going. Prevaricate no longer, for if you blow this week&’s opportunity, you might have a long wait until the chance comes around again.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

There are significant lunar alignments coming up in a few days&’ time, an indication that the right moves this week could lead to a very profitable business association in the near future. Expect heartening news by the end of the week, and set your sights on your highest goals.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

The Moon is now playing a deeply sociable role. If you need friends, allies and supporters later in the week, now is the time to do the spadework, convincing other people and partners that you are the face of the future! Just one problem though – the facts may be anything but clear.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Let’s look at the long-term for a change: special planets together are urging you to make a renewed bid for freedom, re-establishing your personal independence in all the areas that count. Sheer enthusiasm takes you part of the way, but you&’ll have to put in the extra hours as well.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Professional schemes should now be underway. You still have a few weeks to discuss plans, cross the t&’s and dot the i&’s, but the foundations should now be laid. From this vantage point, you should broaden your horizons and contemplate a more fulfilling existence.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Because this week’s lunar patterns stimulate lively regions of your chart, your priority will be to be noticed. This is no time to hide behind a poor self-image or a mistaken notion that certain goals are beyond you. The future will be here sooner than you think!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Stick to the rules and conventional methods and you won&’t go far wrong. You see, whatever your feelings today, the week’s planetary configurations run solidly in your favour, and there is little that can go wrong. The Moon, by the way, could help you clear up a mystery.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Certain things need to be said and a few home truths delivered, especially now that Mercury is edging towards its confrontational relationship with Pluto. Clear the air now and you&’ll avert traumas in weeks to come. Not only that, but partners will thank you for it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Don’t expect instant results or demand that partners fit in with your plans. Imminent lunar patterns are bound to adjust your ideas, so whatever is decided now will be changed by the end of the week. That&’s why you&’ll do best to keep your options open and your diary free.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Maximise the feel-good factor. It is clear from this week&’s stars that the potential is present for a radical boost in your physical well-being. Now is the time to take whatever appropriate action is called for. Rest and relaxation are required!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Powerful lunar movements overshadow your emotions this week. Therefore, don&’t just sit around daydreaming about exotic places – do something about it. If family members are waiting to hear from you, don&’t delay. Get out there and let them know you care.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You have an unfortunate habit of being too self-critical. You may, therefore, imagine that you have offended people or embarrassed yourself when in fact your behaviour has either gone unnoticed – or, in some cases, it&’s actually been highly appreciated.