Horoscope Today, July 28, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 Apr. 20)

If anything, sociable stars can only get stronger. The entire key to the present period lies in your personal relationships, not just with intimate partners but with everyone – from the powerful and famous to ordinary people. Keep a cash question under close review.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 May 21)

On no account allow loved ones or other members of the family to undermine your confidence and self-esteem. You are far too vulnerable at the moment and must try to toughen yourself up. Don’t build emotional molehills into insuperable, unclimbable mountains.

GEMINI (May 22 June 21)

The Moon’s relationship with Mars is rather curious. But why, you ask, should this bother you? Well, for a start you should watch out for legal complications, so don’t transgress any laws. Secondly, you must avoid people who are fighting battles of principle.

CANCER (June 22 July 23)

Financial affairs may intrude into your consciousness today, though I don’t think there’ll be any difficulties. It’s more likely that you’ll see a way to prosper from some sort of joint investment or spending. However, while your instincts may be bang on, if final agreements happen to be delayed for a few days then you might learn something to your advantage.

LEO (July 24 Aug. 23)

You’re now into an extremely bright social period which should last over the next two days. If you want to make the most of your life, put dull commitments to one side and make more time for sheer pleasure. And remember that some people close to you are under great strain and need your consideration.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 Sept. 23)

The pleasant side of work, whether formal employment or domestic chores, is to be found in personal relationships. So, whatever you’re doing, make it your first priority to team up with other likeminded people. This, I feel, is a time for all people of goodwill to stick together.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 Oct. 23)

Events over the next few days should improve the working pattern of your life. The price, though, may be your willingness to say goodbye to ties or associations which have outlived their usefulness. It’s a law of life that all endings are followed by new beginnings, so look on the bright side.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 Nov. 22)

If ever there was a time to change tactics at home, this is it. You may revitalise family relationships and help useful enterprises on their way. You probably understand current difficulties better than anyone, which means that you’re in the best position to do something about them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 Dec. 22)

You may have to cancel long-standing arrangements to keep the peace with associates and loved ones. However, any venture that is abandoned will quickly be replaced by one that is more to your taste. That, at least, is the theory. In practice nothing will happen unless you make the right moves.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 Jan. 20)

This is without doubt bound to be one of the most family-focused periods of the year for you. It’s worth bearing in mind that you won’t be truly successful as far as worldly ambitions are concerned unless you feel emotionally secure. If you have any secret fears, then your first step should be to seek reassurance.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 Feb. 19)

Personally, and professionally, this should be a rewarding phase. The number of planets acting solidly in your support is now increased to three, which means that there is nothing that can faze you. You can probably talk the hind legs off a donkey, which is a nice way of saying that you can persuade almost anybody to do almost anything!

PISCES (Feb. 20 Mar 20)

Matters of a professional and public nature may be set aside for a while for a number of very good reasons. For a start, you must concentrate on purely monetary affairs and, secondly, your very special ambitions cannot be tied down by any specific job or career.