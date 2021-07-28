Horoscope Today, July 28, 2021: Scorpio, Virgo, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

What you really need is domestic security. You must feel safe and loved and nourished – and who can blame you? But, is there any way that you can offer others some support and sustenance in return? After all, life is a game of give and take.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Today’s aspects are relaxed, but form a prelude to the next few days’ worth of drama. You will be forced to take a lighter attitude to life than usual, and that may be no bad thing! Seize the opportunity to promote your imaginative ideas and leave practical details until later.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Interesting travel prospects are likely to arise quite soon as a result of the general wide-ranging possibilities that are coming your way. One thing is certain – partners must be taken into account. I suspect you will also have to stand up for your rights.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Smooth progress this morning could be followed by delays this afternoon and even a dramatic twist of events this evening. But the precise nature of the day’s events is unclear, and you will have plenty of room for manoeuvre. But you must hang on to your financial freedom.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You’re facing a social split. Should you go out with this person or that? Go to a restaurant or a movie, a club or country walk? If you think too much, you might end up doing nothing, so why not just get out and do the first thing you think of?

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You’ll make quick business decisions, but don’t fall into the trap of failing to weigh up the pros and cons. This is a common means by which you tend to waste money which you have spent so much effort earning. This is, perhaps, not a good week for clear thinking, but it is a fine moment for letting your imagination loose.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Today’s planetary formation brings classic challenging energies to the fore, helping you to overcome recent hold-ups. It’s in your interest to promote your aims as fully as possible, but try and find an unusual angle. The basic rule is – the more different the better.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You must ask yourself whether partners have really done their best. But bear in mind that any failure on their part to live up to expectations is almost certainly completely unintentional. Joint discussions are vital, for only then can you share the responsibility – and avoid taking the rap!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Make an early start if possible. There may be some trouble with machines and gadgets, but nothing you can’t handle. You’ll probably prefer a quiet evening in to a noisy evening out. But that may not be what you’ll get! So, be prepared for all eventualities.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Today’s aspects challenge you to face up to a wide range of responsibilities – and cope with varied activities at the same time. If you perform well now, you’ll benefit in the months to come. Oh – and feel free to put your foot down at home whenever you like.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

A series of moderate planetary aspects bring benefits to an area which has been causing problems: your home. If repairs, improvements or even a move have been held up, events should now start to move faster. In fact, everything is about to move much, much faster!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

There’s lots of excitement in the air today. Mind you, a lot of the excellent offers that are around are just froth and not to be taken seriously. Keep an eye on the facts and you’ll figure out something which nobody else has ever realised before.