Horoscope Today, July 27, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 Apr. 20)

Venus makes subtle angles to a series of planets, encouraging you to seek inspiration and sympathy from friends and colleagues. Those of you at work will discover that it’s who you know that counts, not what you do. However, given that intense passions could erupt at any moment, you should never slip into complacency.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 May 21)

You can take advantage of growing planetary alignments with secretive sectors of your chart to increase your privacy and spend a little more time by yourself. Over the next few weeks, peace and quiet will be a commodity in increasing demand, and there’s no reason why you should reveal all to people with whom you’re uncomfortable.

GEMINI (May 22 June 21)

That sensitive sign, Pisces, has been having its say in your life and your instincts have been telling you to bide your time over career and professional issues. However, you may now put delicate considerations to one side and press ahead with your usual vigour.

CANCER (June 22 July 23)

The Moon is casting its rays far and wide, especially over those sections of your chart with responsibility for close and intimate partnerships. Friendships with people who are older, more mature and experienced should be favoured, especially if there’s any chance that you might end up living together.

LEO (July 24 Aug. 23)

It looks like a hard-working day. There’s a general air of excitement, but today is a good time to get your shoulder to the wheel and press ahead with routine but highly necessary chores. My only concern is that you might push yourself too hard.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 Sept. 23)

Almost any Virgo will tell you that the working week is not designed for fun, but for honest toil. However, the planets are in a slightly chaotic mood, and with the Moon quite sensitive, today you must give absolute priority to pleasure, romance and cultural excursions.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 Oct. 23)

Jupiter, the ruler of opportunity and enthusiasm is the planet of the moment. If professional ambitions are at the top of the agenda the outcome can only be good. The one problem is your tendency to inadvertently offend those whose support you. Put yourself at their disposal and they won’t forget it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 Nov. 22)

Although financial indications are relatively benign, you need to do your sums and ensure that you are not making a rod to beat yourself with. Don’t take on commitments you won’t be able to keep, especially if you are under duress from partners to make a quick agreement.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 Dec. 22)

Something that brought you up short recently should not be allowed to make you feel undermined or demoralised. You are too big a person and the future is too bright, to allow you to carry resentment around for much longer. If you feel that somebody else has been unfair, then you can’t really do anything about it until you have found exactly the right approach.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 Jan. 20)

The Sun and Mercury are sparkling away in your solar chart, bringing fresh light to areas of your life that have long been buried deep beneath a mountain of emotional verbiage. Now’s the time to break free, perhaps while someone who has been blocking your path is looking the other way!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 Feb. 19)

Be prepared to take even enforced changes at home in your stride. The Moon is currently making it difficult to get one or two personal issues straight, but within a few days all will be made crystal clear and you might even find out what the alternatives are.

PISCES (Feb. 20 Mar 20)

You do tend to feel sorry for yourself, and recent planetary activity has inclined you to be feeling neglected and hard done by. Right now, you may be considering spending your way to happiness and why not? After all, you have earned the right to a little luxury, just as long as you’re careful.