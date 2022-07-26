Horoscope Today, July 26, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 Apr. 20)

For the last few weeks you may have been caught in a fog, unable to see your way forward with your usual clarity. Several planets are now hovering on the very brink of a new sector of your chart, heralding a fresh phase of energetic restlessness.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 May 21)

An unusually complex relationship between the Sun and Mercury should make for a lively and satisfying week, mainly from the social point of view. Personal contacts could help your progress at work, but this is no time to take dubious offers at face value: look a little deeper.

GEMINI (May 22 June 21)

You may still feel a little out on a limb or out in the cold, but there’s a great deal you can do to re-establish ordinary human contact. The influence of that energetic sign Aries will soon have you back on form, boosting your social confidence and giving you the edge over your rivals.

CANCER (June 22 July 23)

It’s at work that the main problems are likely to crop up. This may come as a surprise to those of you who imagine that personal affairs are most important. Intimate and family issues should be dealt with smoothly over the next forty-eight hours if possible!

LEO (July 24 Aug. 23)

You’ve done well, no doubt about that. However, you can best make further progress by offloading some financial responsibilities and cutting your costs. Allow loved ones to take over the reins if you think you can trust them. If you can’t, then you can at least offer them some constructive advice.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 Sept. 23)

There are some wonderful planetary alignments this week to encourage and sustain you, including aspects to Jupiter, the planet of reckless optimism. It’s a week to go wild socially, if that’s not too out of character. But one word of warning: if you do let your hair down then anything could happen; and I mean anything!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 Oct. 23)

Venus and Mars are in their own ways both so constructive that we can only conclude that for once you feel like a square peg in a square hole. In other words, you are getting on very well indeed. Just one condition, though, you need to clear up all unfinished emotional business.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 Nov. 22)

It’s a superb moment to cut through your routine chores and daily tasks with a spot of lateral thinking. You know full well that there are ways to be more efficient with your time and resources, and now may be the moment to cut out the dead wood that’s been holding you back.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 Dec. 22)

In many ways you’re walking an emotional tightrope, but even today there’s an impetuous mood in the air which suits you. You’ll be free to chop and change and cancel agreements, but don’t be surprised if more conventional people look askance at your behaviour.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 Jan. 20)

The most advantageous sectors of your solar chart at the moment are without a doubt those pointing to your financial fortunes. Although it looks as if there’ll be a slight hiccup in personal matters, business relationships should be perfectly profitable.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 Feb. 19)

Your social stars are still very strong and, although one friendship or attachment should have weathered recent storms, you must now ensure that you are not getting too carried away by your thoroughly individual emotions. What you need now is a sense of stability.

PISCES (Feb. 20 Mar 20)

You’re now entering a high-spending phase. Over the next few weeks, you’ll be juggling your finances as only a true Piscean can. Everything about the present time suggests an easy ride, so don’t make life difficult for yourself. And don’t tangle with authority figures either!