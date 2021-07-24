Horoscope Today, July 24, 2021: Scorpio, Virgo, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Enterprises that have got underway lately may be subject to changes – not to mention delays. It’s possible that you might lose interest in a current activity. However, a little extra application and self-discipline will work wonders. Try it and see!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

It may be a vain hope to expect that all family or domestic adjustments should be completed by now. Although partners still have certain expectations of you, your task is to broaden your horizons and try and make others see that your possibilities are brighter than was once thought.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

No longer does the advantage seem to lie with other people, forcing you to bow to partners’ wishes. It will be a tough person who can get you to compromise now that you are discovering your true sense of vocation and destiny. Time is running out, so make your move!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You’re entering a more restless phase which could see you spending more time away from home. Certainly, short trips will be in order as you make an increasing effort to follow up on some of your intriguing ideas. You really are much more original and inventive than you often think.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You may be happy to hear that the planetary picture is beginning to look decidedly more advantageous, and there’s every reason to expect the best from the future. Pay more attention to financial matters, and get a grip on spending before it’s too late.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

It’s a fact of life that current planetary movements are bound to raise a number of questions, challenging you to take a long, hard look at those aspects of your existence that you have so far taken for granted. In the final analysis, you will be free to make your own decisions.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

The celestial signs indicate that this is not the best time for speculation, so be extra careful with cash unless you are absolutely sure of your ground. Prudence is one of your more sensible qualities and one to encourage, especially in view of recent events.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

The chances are that events won’t turn out as you planned today, so why not be adaptable and enjoy the unexpected? If you’re hoping for improvements in the quality of life, you may need an extra push. In fact, you may need an almighty, gigantic shove!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

The Moon’s changing presence indicates that travel is in the air and the chances are that this will be for work rather than pleasure. Check all arrangements in advance as there is a strong likelihood of last-minute alterations, perhaps due to new information.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Once again, take note that care is needed with all business transactions as impulse buys could prove costly. If you’re thinking of boosting your income, go for unusual angles as it’s without a doubt time for a change of direction. ‘What, again?’, you say!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

This is one of those times when life seems to take its own course, no matter what you had planned. If you are in an adventurous mood, this is just what you need to get you out of a rut and introduce an element of spice into your most personal affairs.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Hidden snags will bring temporary setbacks, but if you keep an eye open, these should be speedily dealt with. Your best times are when you rouse yourself from your contemplation and resolve to deal firmly with practical problems. You may even surprise yourself!