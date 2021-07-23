Horoscope Today, July 23, 2021: Scorpio, Virgo, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

Horoscope Today, July 23: Gemini, Cancer, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction: Sagittarius, if it pleases you, keep something very important to yourself.

Research by Australian scientists has indicated that Geminians are the most careless drivers, followed by Taureans and Pisceans. So this means, take extra care! Sagittarians, Scorpios and Capricorns are apparently the safest. Mind you, I suspect that the truth is more complex!

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

As long as the planets are generating an atmosphere of uncertainty, you are strongly advised to keep all important affairs under close control, or else risk being unjustly blamed for other people’s errors and mistakes. And that would be so unfair.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

In spite of early indications, today’s stars could be disruptive. Over the next few days you’ll obtain the best results if you don’t make the mistake of expecting associates to agree with you. After all, you’ll trust people even more if it’s clear they have a mind of their own.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

The net result of current powerful planetary pressures will be to divide your life into two entirely different phases as far as a whole succession of minor developments is concerned. Of course, a series of apparently trivial events could add up to a major change of lifestyle.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Any difficulties you face today are as likely to be behind the scenes as out in the open. Actually this may suit you, as you’ll be able to maintain your reputation by wearing a cool face in public. You really are so good at concealing your true feelings!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You know now that in some senses the crucial time for major change is in the past and, for at least the near future, you should concentrate on consolidating your gains and restoring a troubled relationship to its former blissful, perfect state.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

There’s a lot of work around at the moment and, the more effort you put in, the greater will be your rewards. Much of what you do on the personal level seems to involve foreign connections, and there could be an advance in this area – but it will be slow.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Don’t fall into the trap of rewriting history, at least not as far as colleagues at work are concerned. You must realise that you can’t change the past merely by believing that something different happened. What you have to do now is lay the groundwork for the coming creative chapter.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

The truth is obscure and you must look behind the scenes for information on a financial puzzle. Lost documents may hold the key, although you might have to wait for some time before the precise situation becomes clear. And that may take you weeks, if not months!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You may be forced to challenge some of your closely-held assumptions, even to realise that change for the better can be uncomfortable, if it forces you to alter the habits of a lifetime. Still, they say that change is what you’re good at, don’t they?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Largely, as a result of past efforts, you should by now be on a winning streak careerwise. Your skills will soon bear fruit, and the harder you’ve worked, the greater will be your reward. For now, it’s time to enjoy yourself. If any sign deserves to have a good time, it’s you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

For almost as long as you can remember, you’ve faced opposition from an individual – or individuals – over your intentions and actions. Now that the planets are generally favourable, you must move to reassert your own unique interests and identity.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

In spite of current domestic moves, a number of planetary patterns are about to shift your interest away from home and family matters and towards your professional ambitions, or to any other ways in which you can build up your public reputation.