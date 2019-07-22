Horoscope Today, July 22, 2019: Cancer, Leo, Gemini, Taurus, Aries, Pisces, Virgo– check astrology prediction

THE DAY TODAY

When Venus and Saturn form a relationship, as they do now, then it’s a sign that all responsible and dutiful people will prosper, and traditional values will be the best. That’s the theory. Actually, Uranus’ lingering presence means that the unexpected could happen at any moment – and probably will!

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

You should have a busy start to the week, so no slacking, please! This is one of those moments when the very best you can possibly do is stick to routine tasks and put sentiment and regrets to one side. There is no substitute, by the way, for a healthy dose of self-discipline.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

If you’ve been concentrating on pursuing your worldly ambitions in recent weeks, then don’t let up now. Even if success is assured, there’s still some thinking to be done and people to be convinced that you’re right. It’s mainly a matter of finding the best words.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You should spare no effort when it comes to improving your existence. It’s quite rare that such a beneficial line-up of planets affects your emotional state as at the present time, and you’d be foolish not to take advantage of this to improve the general condition of your partnerships.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The immediate future looks positive and constructive, even if you do have a few doubts. Over the long-term, there’s a definite need for more space and comfort in your living conditions, although you may not make a move until the Moon begins to play a role in your home and family affairs.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You may concentrate on your material resources. It seems better to save than spend but if money must flow out, aim it towards necessities rather than luxuries. Above all, steer clear of those who are too fond of rumour and gossip – or who are out to waste your time.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

With the Moon so powerfully aligned with your sign, this is a fine day to make a greater than usual effort to get your own way and still reach sensible compromises. You’ll be able to clear up niggling irritations with little difficulty, although you’d better have the facts at your fingertips.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Sometimes you can hide your head in the sand – but not now. There’s no getting away from your essential needs and desires today. The general planetary picture is extraordinarily helpful and there’s little risk in forcing issues into the open as long as you keep a dialogue going with other concerned individuals.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

In spite of a certain shyness, you love it when other people are forced to listen to your opinions, and that’s exactly what you’ll be insisting on this week. The fact is that your ideas are probably the best. But will other people agree? Well, probably not!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

There should be a welcome absence of tension from most of today’s personal proceedings, although excitement could boil over into animated arguments and disputes. These are lively times and you’re a force to be reckoned with, as reckless individuals could soon discover.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

The sky’s the limit, and there’s no reason why you shouldn’t achieve your ambitions in whatever your main areas of activity happen to be. Friends will be of more help than you’ve come to expect, although any favours you accept now might have to be paid back sooner than you hope.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

The planetary connections between your work and money are so powerful as to suggest an imminent windfall, almost certainly as a reward for all your past efforts. At least, that’s one interpretation. Plus, for some reason we have yet to understand, discretion is required in personal matters.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

This is no time to be shy and withdrawn. The Sun, Mars, Venus and Saturn are just a few of the planets compelling you to face up to your needs, wants and desires and it’s about time you made these your guiding priority rather than always trying to please other people.