Horoscope Today, July 21: Gemini, Cancer, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

THE DAY TODAY

If I could venture a prediction about the near future, based on current Neptunian alignments, I’d expect to see revelations of scandal. We do tend to get this sort of thing daily, especially now that television flashes news around the world in an instant. So, perhaps we’re soon to hear about something really big, and really surprising!

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

In spite of the current calm, the seeds of a major dispute have already been sown, but it’s never too late to head off a confrontation that is far from inevitable. Use all your social skills to spread peace and harmony, and make up for recent arguments.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

There is much to be gained from compromise, so if partners are being awkward then it’s important not to rise to the bait. It’s much more useful to get on with your own affairs; no good is served by muscling in on differences of opinion which do not concern you.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Under Mercury’s invigorating and imaginative presence, short journeys will prove most successful if you invite others to come along, or team up with people you meet along the way. Partners will be happy to help out with routine details and to check practical instructions.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Although pressures are few, the week continues on a busy note with plenty to keep you occupied. In addition to which, friendly meetings could compensate for an upset that is still fresh in your mind. Do your best to make up, and ensure that a friend knows you meant no harm.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Seize the opportunity to spend some time enjoying your own company rather than always chasing around after other people. If partners have unrealistically high expectations, they’ll just have to learn to alter them. After all, you’re unlikely to change, first!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Partners still have the advantage whether you like it or not. So, why not relax for a while and let them seize the reins? Allow others to take the responsibility they crave and trust them to do their best. Younger relations and children deserve your trust as well.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

This is an ideal day to sort out lingering financial issues, especially as pressure from creditors or debtors is never far away. Your attitude to money is shaped by changing moods, so expect a shift of tack. Family pressures are still strong – and breeding confusion.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

It’s hardly a good day for routine chores, although inevitably even you have to cope with the mundane side of life, sometimes. You may have added to your load by picking up a few extra responsibilities recently. But you can always change your mind if it’s all just too much.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Please move fast to put recent opportunities and speculative agreements on a sound footing, especially if there’s an overseas dimension, or troublesome, legal details to be resolved. You have everything to play for at the moment, so give it all you’ve got.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Your mood seems to be changeable, and the best experiences will come from mixing with family members, taking trips to beautiful places and indulging in cultural entertainments. It’s important for the overall quality of your life that you give such activities a higher priority.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Associates have a habit of disagreeing with your way of doing things, even if you are convinced you are right. You really should take criticism seriously as it could help improve your performance in future. And the future is now very much what you’re concerned about.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Positive planetary influences are bringing a chance of serious co-operation between friends and associates. Even if not directly involved, you may be working behind the scenes for reconciliation between people who have fallen out, or just refuse to get on.