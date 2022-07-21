Horoscope Today, July 21, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Pleasing lunar alignments continue, giving you the emotional support you need to recuperate after recent upsets. The prospects for all in the property market are improving, and you might even find that a partner is now more sympathetic to your personal plans.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Some of you will be subject to a blinding flash of genius, one which may have something to do with an overseas connection, perhaps, or maybe a major issue of principle. For once, you’ll be able to see both the wood and the trees, grasping the wider vision and coping with the smallest detail.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

It still seems inevitable that other people will have the advantage, perhaps because they hold the key to lost information and forgotten decisions. You may have to bow to pressure at home and let partners have their way. Partnership holds the key to everything.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Total self-knowledge is an impossible dream but, after all your recent struggles, most of you have come to terms with who you are. Your achievements in the personal field should stand you in good stead over the coming days, and you’ll be buoyed up by the memory of past success.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

It may well be that what is being arranged behind the scenes will lead to a very successful career move. However, it’s time for words of commonsense advice again: all ambitious Leos should slow down and watch out for pitfalls. It’s when life is going well that you forget essential precautions.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Take a break from imaginative schemes and day-dreams and spare a thought for fundamental details at the most practical level. Nothing should be overlooked, no matter how small or apparently irrelevant. As an additional point, why don’t you listen to older friends? There’s a truth they’ll reveal that you’d do well to heed.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Everything is up in the air. To be perfectly honest, telepathy is probably the most reliable form of communication at the moment! And I know that’s not saying much! What I really mean is that the facts should be taken with a pinch of salt. Check them out for yourself.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You may discover that either you are about to reach your true desire, or that you were chasing a mirage. In any event, don’t forget that current planetary pressures are largely to do with self-knowledge. If you know what you really and truly want, you’ll be more likely to get it!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

New and unusual friends are turning up in your life, adding spice to the social scene. Everything that is about to take place on the work front will challenge you. You may have to revise your attitudes to colleagues or reassess the way you operate. Efficiency seems to be the key.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You will have to make some kind of personal commitment before the next phase of your life can commence. Someone may be sweeter on you than you are on them. In any case, it is only fair to take other people’s feelings into account, especially when you’re in a position to help.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

The most important lessons in life are often the hardest to learn. In this respect, events over the next four or five days may confront you at the very heart of your Aquarian conservatism and obstinacy. I mean, it’s amazing how resistant you can be to change!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Everybody will be aware of a general air of crisis as the weekend approaches. The stars’ advice to Pisceans is to tread carefully in legal issues and confirm all travel plans. And do explain yourself properly, otherwise you can’t complain if a partner gets the wrong idea.