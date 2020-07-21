Horoscope Today July 21, 2020: Aquarius, Pisces, Leo, and other signs — check astrological prediction Horoscope Today July 21, 2020: Aquarius, Pisces, Leo, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Mars has now commenced a new cycle which is going to lift your morale and give you a massive shot in the arm – but only if you turn your attention to all unfinished business and left-over tasks. The burning question is: how can you possibly make the most of all your many talents and abundant energy?

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

From now on you will have to move very carefully, flitting about behind the scenes, doing your best without being spotted! The coming phase in your life is one for discretion, so plan accordingly. Also, if a friend or partner lets you down, don’t be too hard on them: they might have no choice.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

This should be a somewhat sensitive day. But, on the other hand, your confidence should be growing. The golden rule is never to take offence, and always realise that little slights may be unintended. Partners really are in need of your care and understanding, so you’ll have to be patient.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You are undoubtedly well aware of certain emotional undercurrents, and it’s thanks to your intuitive skills that you’re more in tune than many other people with the choices that should now be faced. That doesn’t mean that you’ll come up with the right answers, though, so tread carefully.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Don’t expect any let-up in the pressure in the long-term, even if today’s stars are more relaxed than usual. You should realise that any friction can be turned to good use, giving you the excuse to make long-overdue improvements, especially at work.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

This is one occasion when partners may be better equipped to take control. At work employers should be listened to and obeyed, although they in their turn should recognise your role as a conciliator. It’s all a matter of mutual respect – and of striking the right balance.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

The best relationships at the moment are those based on joint interests, and the happiest social life is that built on good conversation. Consider the legal situation, and make sure that, above all else, you know your rights. And don’t give anyone the wrong idea about your intentions.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

The cycle you’re now entering is one which warns you about the danger of burning yourself out, but offers you the chance to get your physical well-being together, cleaning up your diet, improving your exercise and tackling niggling chronic complaints.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Partners and business associates will eventually reveal facts which you think they ought to know. However, when it comes to dealing with people in authority, extracting the truth may be like getting blood out of a stone. That doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t continue to try!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Areas of your life which are now being spotlighted indicate exactly where you should streamline your affairs and how you should reorganise your relationships. Consider any and all changes at home, no matter how radical. You never know – they might receive a warm welcome.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Circumstances beyond your control may now force you to abandon certain schemes, or at least reach a major compromise. Family plans are still in a state of some uncertainty, while domestic entertaining looks favourable. Take advantage of any opportunities for pleasure!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Other people may not intend to mislead or deceive you, and what you mistake for opposition, could in fact be support. If someone seems to be standing in the way, it may be that they are somehow forcing you to make a response which is very much more mature than in the past. They may even deserve your thanks!

