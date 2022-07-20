Horoscope Today, July 20, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The Moon is presenting a friendly face in your chart, which means that you can only benefit from long-distance and creative contacts. Those of you who have arranged to travel today are the smartest Ariens around. And those of you developing artistic skills could be the happiest.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Vague feelings may be stirred up as passionate feelings become more intense. From somewhere deep inside, you are about to discover a sense of renewed commitment. If you feel stuck in a rut at work, then start by going back to first principles and see where that gets you.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Your efforts at work should be rewarded financially at last. If you don’t achieve some sort of monetary satisfaction, then there’s clearly something in your solar horoscope which is not being adequately expressed. Perhaps you have not taken sufficient responsibility for your own decisions.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

In spite of impressions to the contrary, partners are on your side. Still, you may experience a sudden flare-up in an intimate relationship, although you might feel better for it in the long run. Let the scales fall from your eyes at work and figure out what you need to do next.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You often experience emotional conflict and insecurities which are derived from the position of the sensitive sign Cancer in your solar chart. The best estimate at the moment is that any such feelings are misplaced, and you may well be surprised at the support that’s on the way.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

If you have a problem, it’s a tendency to be too hard on yourself. As of now, you should no longer feel quite so threatened or thwarted as so often in the past. The fact is that your social stars are extremely bright and there’s a whole new world waiting to greet you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

The Moon puts the focus on travel, communication and discussion. It’s a day to get out and about, to talk over your feelings and generally get on with all lively activities. Sedentary Librans may be frustrated, though, so don’t sit around while the world passes you by.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Not for the first time the single most specific aspect in your solar chart points to long-distance love. It therefore goes without saying that travelling Scorpios are better placed to have pleasure than those at home. But there’s another possibility as well, which is that a stranger comes to you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Your job may be to supply support and assistance to other people, thus putting your own interests in second place. Are you capable of such selfless actions? In the final analysis, I doubt if you’ll have any choice. You’ll see the situation much more clearly in a couple of days.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You might be about to double-book yourself, so don’t be too swept away by social invitations or personal initiatives. A business or financial matter of dubious origin is now hovering on the horizon, and you’d be advised to clear up outstanding issues sooner rather than later.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

If you wish, you may issue ultimatums to colleagues, but only if you are certain that all will be settled within a few days. There’s one snag, and it’s that partners have the edge, so if controversial actions are coming up, you might be wise to think again.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Midweek arrives and still the stars support the Piscean mentality. It is as if the whole world is swinging behind you and your hard-working and creative talents. For a lot of people, though, there may be extra confusion and uncertainty, so don’t be put out if partners miss the point.