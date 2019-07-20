Horoscope Today, July 20, 2019: Leo, Virgo, Cancer, Capricorn,Taurus, Pisces, Aries – check astrology prediction

THE DAY TODAY

Recently there was another flurry of excitement about the possibility of life on Mars. The question I always ask is whether the discovery of extra-terrestrial lifeforms would make any difference to the way we see ourselves. Personally, I doubt it, because we already share our own planet with so many completely different and utterly wonderful living creatures.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

It’s a typical day for a spot of shopping, for hunting out the best bargains. There’s nothing like disposing of your ill-gotten gains in the pursuit of happiness. Psychologically speaking, though, the stars are advising you to value yourself more in the future.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

After a lot of negative responses and criticism, you may at last be able to relax and appreciate partners’ good wishes. Family members may be whipped back into line at your convenience. Late afternoon and evening favour intimate chats, short trips or a romantic dalliance.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

The Moon will arrive in a favourable and passionate position in the nick of time. All confusion, uncertainty and lost causes should be cleared up then. You’ll begin to feel much happier about the way family relationships and events at home are heading.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Life is shrouded in mystery – and something seems to be perplexing you. If you have any say in the matter, do make inquiries of family members, for they may be in the know. Make time for a little quiet reflection and recharge your spiritual batteries.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Socially your stars are suddenly looking extremely bright. I suspect strongly that you may meet someone rather special, but you may feel pulled in two directions. Leave difficult choices until later, for tomorrow if you wish, because there might still be secret information to emerge.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Take your bearings and give yourself plenty of time if professional affairs intrude on your private life. It may be a family member who is contemplating a step forward and could do with a spot of advice. You might have to follow through with practical help, so make sure you’ve got the spare time.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

There are a couple of very powerful planetary aspects homing in on a prominent region of your chart. The obvious consequence should be a very pleasant, long journey, perhaps not straight away, but within the month. Think about where you’d like to go, and start planning.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

There is simply no way that you can keep a secret any longer. Take a fresh look at what you’re doing with your money. You can break with past habits, but don’t shock people unnecessarily, especially if they’ve been good to you. And give a younger relation the benefit of the doubt – within reason.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You cannot possibly expect other people to fall in with your plans without question. At last partners will begin to ask exactly how, why and when. If money is involved, then listen to their every word. Not everything they say makes sense, but some of it does – so pay attention!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Any feelings of remorse or anger should be dealt with now. Not only will you discover your tongue, but you’ll also realise what you really want to say. Don’t rush it though, as the chances are that you’ll be altering your personal opinions more than once over the next three weeks.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

A family and routine-bound day should give way to a more enjoyable evening. Make a point of enjoying yourself. It could be very useful for your morale, and hence your whole state of being, to throw caution to the wind: that’s the only way to discover where your limits lie.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Get out and about today, and contact people on the spur of the moment. Evening reminds you of the importance of home and family connections and you may resolve that a fresh start is finally needed: just because someone else hasn’t taken the initiative, that doesn’t mean that you should sit on your hands and do nothing.