Horoscope Today, July 2: Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Everyone is likely to feel isolated or alone from time to time. Right now, you may feel slightly let down, but only because you have been at the centre of things for so long. You have everything to live for at the moment. You’re on a long-term cycle, so remember that even unimportant developments could turn out to have a much deeper significance this time next year.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Current developments in your solar chart indicate that there are new professional roads to travel and new lands to conquer. Today’s planetary patterns really do indicate that you are standing on the brink of an exciting new phase. The question is – are you ready?

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

However accommodating you are, others will still want you to give even more ground. Actually any compromise must take into account the fact that you have upped your demands in recent weeks. There is a great deal to be said for keeping out of trouble, so no bending the rules.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Other people have already played their trump cards, so it is up to you to make the next move. Mars is an ally at the moment, so you can be confident that decisive action will produce the consequences you desire. Life is moving along very fast at work, so keep your mind on the matter in hand.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

A number of planets seem set to oppose one another with the result that both personally and professionally you have entered a period when you must become decidedly more discerning about where and how you use your energy. Children could be a handful, but rather than blocking them, try to direct them along a positive path.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

The past few days may have been mentally and physically exhausting, largely thanks to Mercury, planet of the mind. If personal ambitions have started to fall apart at the seams, the problem is almost certainly a lack of real communication or commonsense.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You ought now to be back on form and ready to astound everyone with your creativity and zest for life. Yet be aware that today’s Sun-Moon angle obliges you to deal with the nitty-gritty of your financial commitments and expenditure. Do it now and you’ll be doing yourself a very big favour indeed.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

On a personal level, you appear to have got yourself into a rather complex and unusual situation. The indications are positive, so don’t worry on that score. However, do foster goodwill wherever you can. And do please keep other people sweet.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Pluto is still encouraging sensitive regions of your chart and it is worth remembering that the main danger lies in dwelling in the past. At all costs focus on immediate day-to-day affairs. By tackling even the smallest, microscopic details you will be able to get your primary ambitions back on track.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

It may indeed be some time before major differences are ironed out. So, why not alter your tack and realise that opposing points of view and lifestyles are providing just the stimulation you need to refresh and renew your own personal and intimate affairs.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Most people will be on the defensive to one degree or another, even if this manifests as belligerence. What is now required is a substantial readiness to give as well as to take. After all, it takes two to tango. It also takes two to put your dreams into practice at the moment!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Recent developments have left others unable or unwilling to make firm commitments. However, this is no reason why you should put your own plans on hold or give up a treasured ambition. You will soon be able to tackle certain long term questions, such as how to earn the money to make a vision come true.