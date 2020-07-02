Horoscope Today July 2, 2020: Leo, Libra, Capricorn, and other signs — check astrological prediction Horoscope Today July 2, 2020: Leo, Libra, Capricorn, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Money could be the main region of life still requiring attention, although the excitement should be over. I am not asking you to be a saint, but I do think that you should begin to be a little less concerned with your own affairs and more prepared to help others who have missed out.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Your chart today is what astrologers call ‘exalted’. This one word should be enough to convey the impression that you are well on the way to improvements in the quality of your life. The respect you deserve is coming, and will be very gratifying when it finally arrives.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

There is only one thing left to say at home but, exactly what, is not clear from your chart! Having fitted one last piece into the jigsaw you may be able to go your own way and leave family relationships to look after themselves. Hopefully, other people will now co-operate.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

A plethora of planetary patterns progresses slowly through your horoscope. As they do so, you will become happier with your ideas and more successful in setting the pace at home. You will also cook up a new way of making one of your major ambitions come true.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Prosperity is indeed on the way. It just so happens that one very particular planetary alignment indicates a well-deserved increase in your earnings. I earnestly hope that the promise of the stars comes to pass! What you have to do, though, is take the initiative.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

The down-to-earth and the ultra-mundane will be intricately tied to the profound and the long-term. Therefore don’t dismiss apparently meaningless people or events out of hand, for they may eventually have great significance. The most trivial developments may well be the most important.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

This is the section of the week during which you should begin to think about money. Your solar chart denotes excellent financial skills, so I have no doubt that you are now poised to pick up a few bargains. Even when selecting partners, you need to shop around!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Sometimes you are guilty, like any ordinary mortal, of crossing the road and walking past when you see trouble. However, the impact the Sun has had recently indicates that for the next month you should make a point of helping people who are much worse off than you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

The current tendency in your chart is very much towards devoted hard work and dedication to your responsibilities. Even relationships must be worked at, otherwise events will slip from your grasp. As soon as that happens, then you’ll have to deal with circumstances that you thought had been finished with.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

We cannot live by bread alone. What a remarkably true statement that is, and how amazingly relevant to your current circumstances. If you keep your eyes fixed doggedly to the ground, marvellous opportunities will fly by unseen. Raise your sights to the skies!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Only when others have been put right in no uncertain terms will you be able to get your way at home. However, it may be another few days before you have the very genuine satisfaction of having been proved right. Even then, you may not receive an apology!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

The concluding scene is about to be played in one particular drama. Probably all that is at stake is a question of fact. It all boils down to who is correct but, as a Piscean, you must remember that truth is relative. Everyone could be right, each in their own way!

