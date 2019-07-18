Horoscope Today, July 18, 2019: Leo, Pisces, Aries, Capricorn, Virgo, Cancer,Taurus – check astrology prediction

THE DAY TODAY

Today I will talk about Aquarius. This remarkable sign is ruled by two planets. One, Saturn, is conservative and hates change. The other, Uranus, loves change and wants everything to be different all the time. Perhaps this is why Aquarian people are so complicated. If you know an Aquarian, be patient with them!

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

The current relationship between Venus and Neptune is a delight for any astrologer to behold, for the one adds charm while the other favours fantasy. The consequences for you are wonderful, and include a great deal of love, affection and satisfaction. Open your heart.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

Although the general planetary configuration is favourable, you may have to wait until this evening for positive indications. Do spend a little time in quiet reflection today, if at all possible. After all, some of the answers to your many questions are right in front of your nose!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

There was a time when you appeared to be on a collision course. Some of you, a minority, actually got to the point where confrontation was unavoidable. But the majority found that a threatened dispute has gradually disappeared or become utterly pointless.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Reality is not always your first option, but just what is real, anyway? With a simple reversal of some of your basic attitudes you can turn the current situation on its head and find fresh solutions to tired old problems. This also, by the way, happens to be a moment to focus your mind on the practical details.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

You are about to have the chance to put your plans into effect, so there is no turning back or opting out. Feel free to insist that others give your ideas a chance. Consider your professional and worldly ambitions, and try to decide whether to set off on a new course, or leave it until next time around.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sept 23)

It is tiresome when other people tell you what to do, especially when it’s none of their business. Only you know best, and you must not allow partners, loved ones or friends to influence your judgment. Resurrect any forgotten overseas contacts, especially with former lovers and family members who reside in foreign parts.

LIBRA (Sept 24 – Oct 23)

Individuals who exercise a degree of power must be won over with charm. Nothing else will do. People who feel pushed into a corner will react sharply, and will not appreciate your efforts to get your own way. And those who feel ignored might blame you for not paying them enough attention!

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 22)

Financial plans should be formulated as fast as possible. In fact, I’d suggest that you go ahead and present partners with a fait accompli. Female friends and sensitive types offer the best advice, perhaps because the qualities required at the moment are highly intuitive.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 – Dec 22)

Social events are moving your way, so you now have a splendid opportunity to mend fences. Enjoy yourself today, for soon you receive reminders of all those boring chores and duties. In matters of the heart, try to follow your own desires, rather than being pressurised by social or family expectations.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

Even though certain individuals have taken sides against you, there seems to be little to bother you. Mercury and Venus form a favourable team, encouraging you to go for discreet get-togethers rather than riotous gatherings. You’ll be anxious to see that everyone has a fair crack of the whip.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21 – Feb 19)

The period immediately after the weekend will bring unexpected benefits, so if you’re straining at the leash now, do be patient. Social stars look favourable and a recent tiff should now be ancient history. If someone else doesn’t hold out the hand of friendship first, then you get on and make the necessary moves.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

Practical decisions may be taken around midday or, if they concern private partnerships, early this evening. If spending is on the agenda, today offers all the chances you need. Conditions at work will thrive if you put harmonious personal contacts at the top of your list.