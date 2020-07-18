Horoscope Today July 18, 2020: Pisces, Leo, Scorpio, and other signs — check astrological prediction Horoscope Today July 18, 2020: Pisces, Leo, Scorpio, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Your stars begin to look more relaxed and enjoyable, although those of you with responsibility for children may have to dream of future pleasures rather than experience them now! You should respect a confidence for a little while longer: the last thing you want to do is blurt out somebody else’s secret.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

An upheaval on the work front may have been delayed. Today’s planets put the emphasis firmly on home and family, and you may have to face up to duties you’d hoped would go away! Your financial stars begin to look easier, so that’s good news. Whether your costs are actually cut is another question!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Mercurial alignments often bring out the best in your character. Today is therefore a moment for rapid thought, plenty of chat, and lively social visits. Don’t let routine chores get in your way, for your first priority should be pleasure.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The emotional pressure you’ve been under should now begin to lift, which means you are unlikely to experience any lows, but you may miss the highs as well. You might appreciate the drift towards a more settled existence, welcoming the opportunity to restore a sense of order.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Now that the Moon is so strong, you can call the shots. There is no reason for other people to hold you back, and if they don’t dance to your tune, that is their problem! In love, your dreams may be of a spiritual union rather than raw passion. Not that there’s anything wrong with that!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You may spend as much time as you like by yourself, and make sure that other people don’t pry into your affairs or extract secrets which they have no right to know. For the business-minded, the best investments are to be found in the world of ideas or communication.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You may still be wondering what hit you, or why other people seem so reluctant to apportion blame. At least, in future you won’t have to work so hard to keep everything nice and pleasant. That task can be left to people who think they can do better.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Leisure activities are likely to be affected by certain long-standing ambitions, and the best course of action today is one which increases your status, prestige and self-confidence. Even romantic connections will be affected by your pride! On the other hand, there are people who might be put off if you appear to be too arrogant.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Time has moved on, and old problems are really not so important. You can now begin to look at home and family affairs with fresh eyes, free from the uncertainties of the recent past. Never forget the lessons that have been learnt, and remember that sometimes the old ways are the best.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

It’s time for romantic optimism, perhaps to get in touch with loved ones who are far away, or who have been keeping themselves to themselves for far too long. You may bring travel plans up to date now, or risk a series of messy misunderstandings. And there’s no point in that, now, is there?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You want to do your best, to be noticed and appreciated but, above all, it’s a day for partnership, for taking care of loved ones, and for doing everything in a spirit of teamwork and co-operation. If others appear to be taking a lion’s share, be gracious and give them their due.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

It’s certainly a day to keep busy, and many of you may be putting in a spot of overtime or otherwise occupying yourself on unpaid business. You seem to have more energy than usual at the moment, especially now that all those old emotional cares are easing.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Horoscope News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd