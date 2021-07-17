Horoscope Today, July 17, 2021: Scorpio, Virgo, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Planetary patterns concerning those with major domestic decisions to take, or in the property market, couldn’t be better and there’s every reason to believe that your dreams will harmonise with financial and practical realities in a most fortuitous way. How pleasant it is to look forward to good fortune.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

On a mundane level, travel, excursions, meetings with friends and social gatherings are all well aspected, yet underlying routine happenings, is the message that you must trust other people more than in the past. Children could be a handful, but you may have to grin and bear it for now!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

An imaginative interest holds out the possibility of financial rewards. There’s even a chance of a windfall through work that you had come to think of as a dead end. Your best time today should be later on, as the Moon reaches the end of its daily pattern.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

There’s nothing like the present for snatching some time off between pressing engagements and trying responsibilities. Make the most of pleasurable planetary pictures, especially as other, more stressful pressures, seem to be coming to a final and fruitful end.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You’re not renowned for your skill in keeping secrets.Yet, if a friend has not just entrusted you with some confidential information, they soon will. Respect confidences and be discreet where necessary. After all, you would expect partners to keep your secrets.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Venus is making a supportive aspect to Mercury, your planetary ruler, and you should be feeling perfectly happy with your lot. The only snag is that there will be a number of practical tasks to complete before you can put your feet up. However, the rest, when it comes, will be worth the wait!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

It may be the weekend but according to your horoscope it’s professional status, work, prestige and earnings that are occupying your attention today. The prospect of an increase in your income is high, but it’s not a question of luck; you’ve worked for every penny.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

An enjoyable and deeply creative relationship between Mercury and Venus brings imagination, sensitivity, flair and romantic experiences to the fore, so give mundane chores a rest and indulge your ambitions. Enjoying yourself is not a sin, at least, not this week!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

The Moon forms an intriguing relationship with Venus, a configuration which offers great hopes for all social engagements and emotional attachments as long as you take pains with all practical and apparently trivial details. Profitable news is likely.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

There’s little risk of unexpected guests and every chance that the weekend will go as planned. This is an excellent day for quiet get-togethers and civilised outings with close friends and favourite relations. If your hopes are unrealistically high on the other hand, they are unlikely to be met.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

On the whole, the pressures which have been giving you personal and professional troubles have eased, although you’re not out of the woods yet. Press ahead with improvements you know can be beneficial in the long run, and don’t waste your time on irritating sidelines.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Whatever the circumstances of your life, the planets continue to hold a formation that is so helpful that you really should use the day constructively to bring current projects to a successful close and launch exciting new schemes. It’s time to rebuild the foundations of your life.