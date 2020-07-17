Horoscope Today July 17, 2020: Taurus, Cancer, Aries, and other signs — check astrological prediction Horoscope Today July 17, 2020: Taurus, Cancer, Aries, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

This could be one of the trickiest periods of the year for you, so if you emerge happier and stronger, you will know that you have done extremely well indeed. At work it is all too easy to alienate employers, so be sure to listen to their advice and respect their views.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Your burden has been increasing over the past couple of months, but not necessarily in an unpleasant manner. Your problems could be those borne of success, and any frustration could arise from the fact that your expectations are increasing, perhaps beyond the point where they can be met.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

A new fact could offer the missing link, providing the answer to a long-standing question. Do pay more attention to business connections, however small the amounts involved. Somewhere along the line, your ideas have parted company with a friend’s, but it’s important that you see eye-to-eye.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

It’s impossible to tell whether affairs of the heart or professional hopes are most important, but what is certain is that your deeper emotional aspirations are now being buffeted by a cosmic squall. Hang on tight and seek reassurance wherever you can.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

When you’re dealing with finances, property, or anything which connects your prosperity to others, you must realise that there can now be no quick fixes. It may be necessary to devote more of your energy to partners’ interests than your own, but not for too long – hopefully!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You have been led a merry old dance by certain people. It’s been fun, but it could be time to move on. Someone who once seemed so reliable has lost touch with circumstances and may no longer know what is needed. It’s up to you to recreate harmonious conditions.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

There is no telling exactly what will happen now that other people have decided to go their own way, but if you have made your peace with authority you should be on a fairly safe path. All that can be said with certainty is that nothing is certain, so keep your options open!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

A major alteration in the pattern of your working life could be the consequence of personal changes. You could also be pleasantly surprised by the results. A trip to your romantic past may also soon be accomplished, but don’t wait around waiting for someone to get in touch. Take the initiative!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Recent emotional situations have absorbed much time and energy and left you feeling somewhat drained. However, the real problems may be other people’s rather than yours, so please extend sympathy and support wherever and whenever it is required.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You’re still in the midst of sensitive, delicate and vulnerable planetary aspects, so if you feel slightly wobbly it’s only to be expected. However, all artists should produce their best work, lovers could be about to hit a new peak and mystics will be reaching a fresh high!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Travel plans may have to be altered, mainly because your ideas are now changing, and some of the information on which you’ve been acting no longer seems to be valid. In love, it’s now vital to talk about your feelings. If you don’t tell other people what you want, then they can’t be blamed for misunderstanding you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You’re deep in a phase of romantic and financial extravagance, so it would be a shame indeed if you have to count your cash. This is one of those rare times when it looks as if happiness can be bought! Actually, you’re also entering a secretive period, so you may be keeping certain intense feelings to yourself.

