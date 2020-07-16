Horoscope Today July 16, 2020: Capricorn, Sagittarius, Aries, and other signs — check astrological prediction Horoscope Today July 16, 2020: Capricorn, Sagittarius, Aries, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Continue to bide your time and don’t allow other people to pressurise you into an early decision. Neither should you allow them to scoff at your ideas. Above all, you must have the courage of your convictions. If you stand up for what is right, then your self-esteem can only increase.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Unless a final agreement is reached now, it will be some time before you are prepared to re-open negotiations, perhaps because your ideas no longer seem so wonderful. You’re entering a period which can best be described as one of contemplation, and your most interesting ideas will not be for public consumption.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Whatever is currently taking place either at home or at work, remember that you may be required to pay up. So, you should be very cautious and avoid all rash financial commitments. You might now be a good influence on people who have broken the rules once too often.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Some personal pressures are easing, but others are waiting in the wings. You feel as if you should take control, but is that really wise? If you give yourself as long as you need to consider the consequences, you’ll decide on the best course of action. Think things through!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You have become involved in associations which could be helping your self-confidence. Only one question is now outstanding, and that is whether current relationships are based on genuine honesty and understanding. As a matter of interest, it’s a suitable moment for telling someone how you really feel about them – in a positive sense, of course.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You appear to be on the fringes of a rather complex emotional situation, for which there now seem to be two possible outcomes. Either it will all blow over, or it will be removed from your hands. One way or the other, you can afford to be more relaxed.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

The only way to form successful partnerships now is to do what you have always done best – compromise and consult. Plus, you can leave people at work to sort out what they want before attempting to reach firm decisions. After all, if they don’t see eye-to-eye then joint plans are unlikely to get very far.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

What is difficult for other people could be very helpful for you. Therefore, please do concentrate on making the most of any and every opportunity which comes your way, even while you’re helping partners out of any difficulty. Consider social arrangements carefully, because by tomorrow your needs will have changed.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You can still make heavy weather of home and family matters, perhaps because you have been confused, even dumb-struck, by relatives’ changes of mood or opinion. It is quite acceptable to press on with practical improvements without waiting for permission.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Mercury is soon to alter its position so, if you’ve reached a firm decision, you may have to think again, even if only to confirm your original choice. The time for straight talking will return very soon, but until then you should concentrate on getting the facts straight, and on clearing up misunderstandings.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Maximum confusion is likely at work and in all routine chores, so if you drop, break or lose vital items, you’ll know why: it’s all thanks to the muddling effects of Neptune, delicately aligned with Venus and Mercury. Mind you, it’s a fine moment for artists and lovers.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You’ve taken on too much. You may have no choice but to fulfil your promises but, in future, you should learn to say ‘no’ more often than ‘yes’ and so avoid such taxing and potentially expensive conditions. You may be able to appeal to a friend for help, but they might want to know how you came to repeat an old mistake.

