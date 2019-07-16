Horoscope Today, July 16, 2019: Taurus, Pisces, Virgo, Leo, Cancer, Aries, Capricorn – check astrology prediction

THE DAY TODAY

More about Capricorn, my sign of the day. You may not know this but some astrologers say that India is a Capricornian country. They point to its venerable traditions, some dating back thousands of years. By the same token the country is also taking a very practical attitude to modernisation, another Capricorn trait.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

Mars, a planet whose two and a half year cycle regulates your general affairs, is now urging you to assert your interests, but in a rather inefficient manner! You should avoid pushing yourself forward at the risk of taking the wrong direction. It’s much better to slow down and think more.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

Your mood will change around early afternoon. Your relationships are likely to be affected first, and the chances are that you’ll tend to withdraw yourself from people you were formerly happy to mix with. Everyone must recognise that you need your privacy.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You may have cut off your nose to spite your face – or turned the clock back in one important area. But, then, that may not be a bad thing! Who knows? You might actually have avoided a whole heap of trouble by bailing out of a commitment. A friend may need reassurance, though.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You are showing a strong tendency to over-work. You may also be feeling under the weather, perhaps as a result of past strain. On the other hand, your general stellar and celestial influences today are positive and you could therefore do much to remedy the situation.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

Your current planetary patterns seem to be making you more energetic and self-confident. If you have any role models, they should be found amongst children and younger people or, at the very least, those friends who make a point out of being light-hearted.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sept 23)

Of all the signs of the zodiac, yours may find itself most sharply squeezed between contradictory pressures and irreconcilable options. In addition, your range of possible actions could be limited: there may be nothing to choose between total commitment and a complete break.

LIBRA (Sept 24 – Oct 23)

It’s clear that you can’t carry on for ever in the same old groove, and you must be prepared to cut out a great deal of dead wood if you are to get your point across. Others must be able to see that you are not hung up by beliefs which are nothing if not irrelevant.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 22)

There are a number of adverse planetary patterns, but it would be a mistake to imagine that life must be difficult. When challenging events accumulate, it is always possible to search for, and find, the grain of gold which can transform your future. Make your own success!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 – Dec 22)

Everything depends on what you expect. If you continue to believe that other people will let you down then they probably will. However, one way to deal with personal squabbles might be to recognise others’ independence, just as you insist that they respect yours.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

Any current restlessness is likely to be born out of frustration. The way to live positively at the present is to be thoroughly self-sacrificing and utterly charitable in all your dealings with your fellow humans. Mind you, if you are going to abandon your own interests, make sure you do it for a deserving cause.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21 – Feb 19)

There are still far too many uncertainties and loose ends, but that is often the way you like it, so don’t complain. Memory is a funny thing and, if you look back to a time when life was more secure, you are almost certainly deluding yourself. You have as much in your favour now as you did then.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

If you are precise and painstaking in your dealings with loved ones, you will escape any blame for anything that goes wrong on the emotional level. However, the odd breakage around the house is almost inevitable, so lock your valuables away! And try to soothe angry friends.