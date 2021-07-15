Horoscope Today, July 15: Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Surface appearances are misleading but, at a deeper level, much of what has taken place recently concerns how much you value yourself and the contributions you know you are capable of making to your environment. Hopefully, you’ve already gained in confidence.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You are quite justified in your suspicion that you’ve been getting a raw deal, yet you must admit that this is inevitable if you never make it clear what you need. This is a time to be more open about your wants and desires. Around the end of the week you’ll even be able to face up to a secret dream.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

If you were to be honest with yourself, you’d admit your own part in obscuring the issues and so undermining a relationship which is extremely important to your happiness. You must be more aware of your real motivations. At work, it looks as if colleagues are keeping secrets, but nothing you need worry about.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You might be regretting recent expenditure, or any other way in which you’ve disposed of your earnings and savings. However, if you carry on as you are at present, you’re well on the way to making a decent profit. Just don’t say anything you’ll come to regret.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You really must never again relegate family affairs to the position they occupied in the past. Whatever else is happening, you could come out of the present phase with a home that is more spacious, comfortable and luxurious than you ever imagined would be possible.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Although planetary pressures are now easing, you may still be obliged to sort out the mess left behind by people who are just not as capable as you are at handling difficult and stressful conditions. It’s important not to blame others, otherwise you may stir up an old hornet’s nest.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You’re still making strenuous efforts to get in control of events which have recently seemed to be getting out of hand. Now that the Moon is encouraging the part of your solar chart ruling money, business affairs should pick up, much to your relief.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

It will be some time before you realise the full implication of a series of obstacles and opportunities which have been responsible for dramatic ups and downs in your personal life. This is probably not the best time to seek revenge for a past wrong.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

One way or another you’ll soon be able to gain a fresh perspective on a number of occurrences which are only now coming to light. You might feel that a certain person has a great deal to answer for. However, the deeper truth might be a long time coming.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

It’s too early to suggest that calmer times are about to return, if only because excitable friends are liable to make mountains out of even the most insignificant molehills. You still need to juggle your various commitments, and you may soon have to turn down an enticing offer.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

One result of Neptune’s benevolent presence in your chart is that you’re becoming known for your compassionate nature, and this may be just what is needed at the present time when friends are coming to you with their worries and fears. But don’t forget your own very vital concerns.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Jupiter, your wise and generous ruling planet has recently survived a series of unnerving planetary aspects, leaving you a little bit older and definitely much wiser. New friends might be responsible for some disturbances, but that often happens with people who don’t know you as well as they think.