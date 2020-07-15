Horoscope Today July 15, 2020: Libra, Scorpio, Pisces, and other signs — check astrological prediction Horoscope Today July 15, 2020: Libra, Scorpio, Pisces, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

There is soon to be a sensitive relationship between the Sun and Neptune, indicating that what is truly important now is to be as creative, imaginative and romantic as possible, no matter what people in authority demand. If professional matters are on your mind, then get talking: other people need to know what you think.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Travel plans should be pushed up the agenda, for there will be no better way to lift your morale than to dream of foreign parts. Professionally, you can probably afford to rest on your laurels, but only until the next series of extraordinary demands arrives.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Some reassuring aspects to your sign make it clear that your wishes are paramount. The nature of your lunar alignments could mean that, in the absence of fresh responsibilities, you’ll have time to put your feet up. The clock is ticking away though, and a deadline could be here sooner than you think.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

It may not yet be the right time to play your trump cards, even though the pressures are growing. You’ll be able to make a bigger splash in around two or three days’ time, so hold your fire. At home, it’s best to concentrate on what you can do to put matters right rather than worrying about what went wrong.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

There is so much that needs to be said, and so little time in which to say it, but one way or another you must prepare your ground properly. You will very soon realise that material security was not the real issue, and in future you may be more prepared to cut loose.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You decided to alter your course or direction some time ago, but there is still time for the implications of your actions to sink in. Don’t be surprised if partners are in the process of changing their minds, for they’re only following your lead! You should have sympathy for their predicament.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Times are still busy and getting more so by the day. For a while it looked as if you were about to return to square one at work, but this may no longer be the case. Everything is up for grabs. Some of you are feeling worn out, but you’ve learnt an important lesson – to pace yourself properly next time round.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

This is a fine day to take care of joint financial arrangements, although it doesn’t look as if anything particularly important will be decided. It will also be nice if you have a chance to spend someone else’s money. Secret information could be revealed soon, so have your story ready.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

During the past few weeks you have probably imagined that loved ones and partners have taken leave of their senses – and you could be right! But then you of all people should understand their need to be irrational and unpredictable! If you see the world through partners’ eyes, then you’ll expand your own horizons.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You should take care to deal with all routine chores, paying every attention to all minor details. That’s the only way to ensure that when the time comes to enjoy yourself, all cares and hassles are safely resolved. Don’t let the past blind you to the pleasures of the present.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Sober Saturn’s progress through your chart is now at a critical stage, suggesting that a plateau has been reached. It could therefore be time for a breather, and you should allow partners to take some of the strain. Step in to help as and when you feel you’re needed.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

It’s certainly time for some hard thinking, and if you manage to get to grips with those crucial issues, partners and colleagues may have cause for gratitude. Move fast before you lose the advantage. You may have a second chance in the future, but by then other circumstances will have changed.

